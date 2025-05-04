Advertisement
Banking on blame: Scam reforms too little, too late - Sasha Borissenko

Sasha Borissenko
By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

We're miles behind international best practice against bank scams. Photo / 123RF

We’re miles behind international best practice against bank scams. Photo / 123RF

Sasha Borissenko
Opinion by Sasha Borissenko
Freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the law industry
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • The Banking Association plans to strengthen the Code of Banking Practice with tougher scam-prevention measures.
  • Banks could be required to compensate victims up to $500,000, but the code is voluntary.
  • Scams are rising, with 11% of adults experiencing fraud, yet only 10% reported to the police.

Last month, after receiving “strong words” from the Government, the Banking Association unveiled plans to strengthen the Code of Banking Practice by introducing tougher scam-prevention measures.

Banks that fail to meet the five commitments - including pre-transaction warnings, a confirmation payee service, 24/7

