Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

OCR Preview: Amid tariff turmoil, will the Reserve Bank cut again?

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Acting Governor Christian Hawkesby during the November Financial Stability Report press conference in Wellington. 05 November, 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Acting Governor Christian Hawkesby during the November Financial Stability Report press conference in Wellington. 05 November, 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • The Reserve Bank is expected to cut the Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points.
  • Economists say global tariffs create uncertainty for New Zealand’s growth and inflation outlook.
  • The RBNZ’s decision comes amid concerns of a global growth slowdown and potential trade disruptions.

Amid global financial market turmoil, the Reserve Bank will this week deliver its first rate decision since the sudden departure of Adrian Orr.

The Reserve Bank (RBNZ) is still widely expected to cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points at its Monetary Policy Review on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business