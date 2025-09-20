Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Wattie’s financial filings reveal three years of losses and a $210m writedown

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Heinz Wattie's New Zealand hasn't made a profit since 2021, financial records have revealed. Photo / File

Heinz Wattie's New Zealand hasn't made a profit since 2021, financial records have revealed. Photo / File

Wattie’s New Zealand business paid out more to its suppliers and employees than it received in customer payments in its last financial year, filings to the New Zealand Companies Office show.

The food brand, owned by international giant Kraft Heinz, has been in the spotlight this week after Hawke’s Bay

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save