Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kraft Heinz to split into two companies amid changing consumer habits

By Shannon Najmabadi
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Heinz Ketchup will be a part of a new company focused on sauces, spreads and seasonings. Photo / Washington Post

Heinz Ketchup will be a part of a new company focused on sauces, spreads and seasonings. Photo / Washington Post

American multinational Kraft Heinz – the maker of ketchup, macaroni and cheese and other pantry standbys – has announced it will split up a decade after its merger created one of the largest food companies in the world.

One company will focus on sauces, spreads and seasonings, and retain

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save