Why digital-first care is New Zealand’s best chance to fix health system - Cecilia Robinson

Cecilia Robinson
Cecilia Robinson is a founder and co-chief executive of digi-physical primary care provider Tend Health.

A robust, integrated digital system would enable faster treatment, better information for clinicians and help close equity gaps, writes Cecilia Robinson.

THE FACTS

  • The Government has invested in digital healthcare, including a 24/7 service.
  • The service has delivered over 21,700 consultations, with 83.5% treated without in-person follow-ups.
  • The Shared Digital Health Record aims to unify records nationwide, enhancing continuity and emergency care.

As the co-CEO of one of New Zealand’s largest primary healthcare providers, with both in-person clinics and digital services, I’ve experienced our health system both as a patient and as a professional. Like so many New Zealanders, I know what it feels like to be let down when

