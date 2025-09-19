Advertisement
Premium
As sure as Night ’n Day: Family-run business that rose from a corner dairy to 54 franchise stores – can it disrupt supermarket duopoly?

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read

Night ’n Day general manager Matt Day and one of the company's newest franchise stores - in Kawarau, near Queenstown. Composite photo / Oliver Rusden

They hit headlines recently by selling 20,000 blocks of cut-price butter. Shayne Currie charts the rise of Night ’n Day, a family-owned business with a franchise network of more than 50 stores. Does New Zealand’s third-biggest convenience retailer hold a key to breaking the supermarket duopoly?

Bridget Stevens started working

