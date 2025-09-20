“There’s a window that opens with Australia’s action, where the potential to work together will maximise the opportunity to improve fuel security and build economic development for New Zealand, and potentially, the wider Pacific community,” he added.
LanzaJet chief executive Jimmy Samartzis said his company supported Saf projects in both Australia and New Zealand.
He said LanzaJet was thrilled about the Australian Government’s investment and hoped “that momentum will build into New Zealand”.
A new Aviation Action Plan announced in Wellington on Tuesday urged the sector to reduce fossil fuel dependency and promote a clean energy transition.
The plan stated the Ministry of Transport would work with industry to develop regional collaboration on Saf uptake and supply.
Moore said NZ Airports was pleased to see the action plan committing to collaboration on Saf.
In June, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) announced a new sustainable aviation fuel matchmaker platform to match requests for fuel with offers.
At the time, Air New Zealand said any global co-operation or mechanisms to help facilitate access to Saf were welcome.