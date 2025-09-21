Some residents won’t agree but Eden Park costs too much to be so under-utilised. The business community needs to get behind and support the review of its current use to push for greater utilisation. When big acts come here, they also add other venues around the country.

But events alone aren’t enough. Auckland has long been seen as a gateway city to the country rather than a destination. That needs to change. We have a vibrant waterfront, bustling markets, quality shopping in Lower Queen St and a cultural scene that’s growing in size and confidence.

The waterfront precincts (Viaduct, Lower Queen St, Tamaki Drive) and the Waitākeres continue to evolve as attractions, and with the right promotion, Auckland can become a place where tourists stay longer and spend more.

Cruise ship visits are down, partly because of biofouling regulations and other factors. Work is under way to manage these better, but we also need to improve the visitor experience.

The Port of Auckland fast-track consent is a step in the right direction – allowing for increased container volumes while also creating a more welcoming arrival point for tourists.

But this isn’t just about tourism – it’s about co-ordination. The City Rail Link (CRL) is nearing completion and when it opens, we need to be ready. People will return to the city after years away. But what will they find?

We need events, attractions and a clear plan to reintroduce Aucklanders to their own city.

Traffic patterns have changed and parts of the city have been closed off. There’s a real need for attractions, education and confidence-building to get people back into town and make them want to come back again.

The NZ International Convention Centre (NZICC) will bring thousands into the city. Hotels are being built in anticipation, but we can’t rely solely on international visitors. A domestic attraction strategy must be part of the tourism mix. Auckland needs to be seen as a vibrant, exciting place to visit for everything we offer.

And let’s not forget the wider Auckland region. From Warkworth to the Bombay Hills, Auckland is vast and diverse. Unemployment is higher than the national average, particularly in South and West Auckland. The answer isn’t more money – it’s smarter use of the funding we already have.

The Government’s Budget included funding for 140 new classrooms and $600m for hospital upgrades. As work at Auckland Airport winds down, we should be sequencing these projects to absorb that workforce and create new jobs in the south and west.

Auckland Airport’s procurement model, which prioritised local employment, is a blueprint we should replicate.

The Auckland regional deal, the first of its kind, is another opportunity. We need a co-ordinated set of initiatives to boost productivity, employment and social wellbeing.

Papakura and Drury are ripe for development. Let’s fast-track housing consents, build new rail stations and support industrial growth. The private sector is already moving – government, local and central, needs to keep pace.

Growth isn’t limited to the south. Warkworth is booming, with commuters now regularly travelling into the city. We need the education and health infrastructure to support that growth in these areas. These are the kinds of questions the regional deal must address.

Auckland has strengths we often overlook. Rocket Lab is based in Mt Wellington and a growing number of manufacturers supply its operations. We have a high-tech cluster built on aerospace and marine engineering, supported by our yachting legacy.

Our universities and medical schools are world-class, but under-integrated into the business community. That needs to change.

We also have a thriving arts scene. Yes, there’s always a bit of Auckland vs Wellington rivalry, but ours is better and growing! Our film industry is strong, with some of the country’s largest studios based here. Let’s build on that.

Auckland doesn’t need to be a “tech city” – every city wants that label and we can’t hope to compete with the billion dollars Larry Ellison just gave Oxford in Britain to create a tech hub. But we can be a tech-enabled city.

That means leveraging our strengths in med tech, film, gaming, engineering and education to create a well-rounded, future-focused urban economy. Let’s double the city centre population and support that with infrastructure such as schools and pocket parks.

We’re backing a re-energised Committee for Auckland and we’re part of the Tāmaki Makaurau Business Network. The Employers and Manufacturers Association has been part of Auckland’s fabric for nearly 140 years, and we’re committed to helping Auckland thrive.

Auckland is the country’s commercial engine. It’s not the only one – Wellington and Christchurch are vital too – but Auckland’s footing is critical. And our links to the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Northland make us a regional powerhouse. The regional deal must reflect that.

We’ve got momentum: the regional deal, the NZICC, the CRL, the port and airport expansions and now this tourism announcement. Let’s not waste it. Let’s sequence the projects, co-ordinate the efforts and get Auckland moving again.

