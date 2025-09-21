Advertisement
Now’s the time for Auckland to get moving again – Alan McDonald

Opinion by
Alan McDonald
Head of advocacy and strategy, Employers and Manufacturers Association·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Alan McDonald says Auckland has long been seen as a gateway city to the country rather than a destination. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • The Government has announced a $70 million funding package for major events and tourism.
  • The coalition is investigating removing event limitations at Eden Park to maximise its use.
  • Auckland’s City Rail Link will provide a peak capacity of about 19,000 passengers per hour when it opens.

The Government’s announcement of a funding boost for major events and tourism is a welcome shot in the arm for Auckland, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

While the $70 million of funding is national in scope, it’s critical Auckland receives its fair share. It’s

