Cyber attack hits Heathrow, Berlin, Brussels airports

AFP
3 mins to read

Heathrow airport was among the busy European hubs affected. Photo / Benjamin Cremel, AFP

Major European airports including Brussels, Berlin and London’s Heathrow have been hit by “cyber-related disruption”.

The incident affected automated check-in and baggage drop systems and was causing delays.

“We have become aware of a cyber-related disruption to our Muse software in select airports,” airport service provider Collins Aerospace said.

