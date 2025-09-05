Qantas cyber attack: Chief executive punished with $278k pay cut

Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Qantas chief executive Vanessa Hudson. Photo / Qantas

The Qantas board is making airline executives pay after a major data breach compromised millions of customers’ details.

Data for about 5.7 million customers was compromised in the breach in late June.

The cyber attack has sparked threats of litigation, complaints from customers, and debates about the retention of customer data in offshore contact centres.

In its 2025 annual report, delivered to the Australian Securities Exchange today, the company said chief executive Vanessa Hudson’s pay would be docked.

The board said due to the large number of customers involved and the importance of security, it would drop its score for the company’s performance.