Qantas cyber attack: Chief executive punished with $278k pay cut

That rating was used to assess incentives for Hudson and the executive team, which would now be cut by 15%.
This had the effect of reducing the CEO’s pay by A$250,000 ($278,000), and the total reduction for others in executive management was $612,000.
“This decision demonstrates our commitment to creating a culture of accountability and ownership,” Qantas chair John Mullen said.
The airline said management took immediate steps to contain the incident.
On July 17, an injunction was obtained from a New South Wales court.
The airline said the injunction prevented the stolen data from being accessed, viewed, released, used, transmitted or published by anyone, including third parties.
Qantas said today it was still learning from the incident and working to increase its resilience.
The compromised data included 1.3 million residential or business addresses, including hotels for misplaced baggage delivery.
Some four million customer records stolen in the attack contained names, email addresses and Qantas Frequent Flyer numbers.
Meal preferences for 10,000 customers were also stolen.
Qantas Group last week said it made a $1.78 billion profit in the latest financial year, up 28% on a year earlier.
