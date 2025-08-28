Advertisement
Updated

Qantas makes nearly $1.8 billion profit, says Jetstar outstanding, acknowledges scandals

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Qantas has expressed ebullience at its latest results.

Qantas Group made a A$1.61 billion ($1.78 b) profit in the latest financial year, up 28% on a year earlier.

The airline group, including Qantas and Jetstar, said it carried four million more customers during the year.

The Qantas results were released shortly after Air New Zealand reported a $126

