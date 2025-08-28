“We will also be using more sustainable aviation fuel [Saf] from overseas airports while we continue efforts with Government and industry to establish a Saf industry in Australia.”
Hudson in a speech this morning said business travel was rebounding in Australia.
“Qantas continued to benefit from the return of business-purpose travel with corporate travel almost back to pre-Covid levels domestically, showing that Zoom and Teams meetings have not ended face to face business meetings.”
The airline signalled flights from Australia’s eastern seaboard to London and New York were getting closer to reality.
These ultra long haul flights fall under the airline’s Project Sunrise plan, for which the Airbus A350-1000 was the chosen aircraft.
Qantas said existing ultra-long-haul routes were enjoying strong financial performance.
“Work on Qantas’ first A350-1000ULR is progressing, with the aircraft entering the final assembly line in Toulouse, France in October 2025.”
The first aircraft was due to be delivered in October next year and fly its first non-stop ultra-long-haul commercial flight in the first half of calendar year 2027.
“Jetstar had a standout year, with its fleet renewal providing a significant boost to earnings,” Hudson said.
The budget airline carried about 25% more customers internationally to and from Australia than in the prior year.
“Qantas has reiterated its apology to affected former employees for the impact that losing their jobs and the subsequent five-year legal process has had on them and their families,” the company said today.