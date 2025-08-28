Advertisement
Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran on tough economy, airline’s performance, goals as he prepares to step down

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran will be handing over the reins to his successor in just two months. How does he feel about the airline's performance? Photo / Michael Craig

Air New Zealand’s chief executive says airlines big and small are under pressure from airports and others, who keep squeezing as much money as possible out of carriers.

Greg Foran was offered an extra $900,000 to stay at the airline in a “CEO retention plan” but opted to leave, giving

