Inflation is back and that’s a problem for the Prime Minister – Liam Dann

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

ASB's Chief Economist Nick Tuffley talks grocery prices and the impact of inflation with Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge.
Liam Dann
Opinion by Liam Dann
Liam Dann, Business Editor at Large for New Zealand’s Herald, works as a writer, columnist, radio commentator and as a presenter and producer of videos and podcasts.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • Food prices have risen almost 5% in the past year, impacting inflation and economic recovery.
  • Milk, butter and cheese prices have significantly increased, with butter up 46.5% annually.
  • Economists predict inflation to exceed 3% in the third quarter, delaying economic recovery efforts.

Rising inflation isn’t the Prime Minister’s fault. But it is the Prime Minister’s problem.

And it could be a very big problem.

Data on Thursday showed food prices are up almost 5% in the past year.

Rising prices for vegetables and fruit are

