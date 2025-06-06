Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines

Air NZ’s dismay at engine troubles, Rolls-Royce responds after airline group blasts manufacturers

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A Rolls-Royce facility in Singapore during the unveiling ceremony of a Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 aero engine. Photo / Roslan Rahman, AFP

A Rolls-Royce facility in Singapore during the unveiling ceremony of a Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 aero engine. Photo / Roslan Rahman, AFP

Some jet engine problems hobbling Air New Zealand are getting fixed but the airline’s chief has voiced a lack of confidence in Rolls-Royce.

CEO Greg Foran told the Herald he was happy with Pratt & Whitney’s progress on issues with engines for Airbus A320 and A321neo aircraft.

Foran was at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Airlines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Airlines