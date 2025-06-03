IATA said Saf needed “an exponential expansion” to meet net zero carbon emission targets by 2050.
It said average Saf costs were 3.1 times that of jet fuel, mostly due to compliance fees European suppliers levied to hedge potential costs because of mandates there to include 2% Saf in the jet fuel supply.
“The behaviour of fuel suppliers in fulfilling the Saf mandates is an outrage,” Walsh said.
“Fuel suppliers must stop profiteering on the limited Saf supplies available and ramp up production to meet the legitimate needs of their customers.”
But IATA also said the sector was showing improved profitability and resilience.
It expected a net profit margin of 3.7%, up from 3.4% last year.
Total global revenues were expected to hit a record high of US$979 billion ($1.62 trillion) and traveller numbers to reach a record high 4.99 billion.
Falling jet fuel prices were cited as the biggest driver of net profits.
“Moreover, we anticipate airlines flying more people and more cargo in 2025 than they did in 2024, even if previous demand projections have been dented by trade tensions and falls in consumer confidence.”
But the average profit was likely to be just US$7.20 per passenger per segment.
Walsh said that was a thin buffer and any new tax, increase in levies, demand shocks or costly regulation could create disarray.
IATA said as of April, cargo demand was holding up well with a 5.8% year-on-year increase.
Industry expenses were expected to increase by 1.0% but jet fuel was expected to stay about 13% below last year’s average prices.
IATA cited four key risks to the sector this year.