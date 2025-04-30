Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Air NZ overhauls carbon emission targets: More sustainable fuel could power future flights

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Kiri Hannifin, Air NZ chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer. Photo / Dean Purcell

Kiri Hannifin, Air NZ chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer. Photo / Dean Purcell

Air New Zealand could tap into more sustainable aviation fuel from sources including forestry and municipal waste as it launches new emissions guidance today.

In the midst of a combustible geopolitical landscape, the airline says it’s still committed to net zero emissions by 2050.

How it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business