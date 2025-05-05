The overhauled cabins feature Skynest sleeping pods but Foran said close attention was paid to a better sleep experience right through the 272-seater aircraft.
Foran said many Dreamliner flights were overnight, especially those heading east across the Pacific to the US.
The four Business Premier Luxe seats right at the front have some novel features.
“In each of the retrofits, there’s a set of four seats right at the very front of business class that have exactly the same seat, but a bit of extra space in here, enough space that you can quite comfortably dine for two.”
Galleys and lavatories have been refreshed too.
At $35 million per aircraft, the total cost of retrofitting the airline’s existing Dreamliners is about $490m.
But it had been many years since the airline invested in a comparable product, Foran said.
“The same way that we’re seeing lots of advancement in many digital aspects of our lives, you’re going to see those same same things come to life on an airplane.”