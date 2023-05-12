Cheree Kinnear talks to Air New Zealand's Head of Aircraft Programmes Kerry Reeves about the exciting changes coming to their cabins. Video / Jed Bradley / NZ Herald / Air NZ

Air New Zealand unveiled the Skynest sleeping pods this week, three years after the airline’s initial announcement. The sky-bound ‘bunk beds’ will offer passengers the opportunity of full recline in the aircraft – a proposal that has caught the interest of travellers around the world.

The first look at the onboard sleeping pods has attracted plenty of attention. In a world first, the airline is offering a sleeping pod option for passengers in economy class, with the potential to make notoriously uncomfortable long-haul trips more relaxing.

It’s taken five years of development to get the pods ready for launch in 2024 and finishing touches are still being made.

Here is what we know so far:

Who can access the Skynest sleeping pods?

The Skynest will be available for passengers travelling in economy. The aircraft will have six sleeping pods located between the economy and premium economy seats, which will be available for four-hour bookings.

Each passenger can book one session per flight and the bedding will be changed by flight attendants in between each session (with 30 minutes of time between each booking to allow for the change-over).

Once the four hours have come to an end, the light in the pod will come on, or, if the passenger is still asleep, a flight attendant will wake them up.

How much will they cost?

The airline is still considering how the booking process for the Skynest might work and how much the upgrade will cost.

Chief ustomer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said: “At this stage are looking at around $400 to $600 for the 4-hour period.”

What happens if there’s turbulence?

Each pod will be fitted with a separate seatbelt, which passengers can fasten if the seatbelt sign comes on. This will allow fliers to remain in the pod during their allocated time.

The Air NZ Skynest will allow six economy passengers to sleep in the skies.

What else does the Skynest ticket include?

The booking of each pod will include a full-size pillow, fresh bedding (sheets and a blanket), ear plugs, a reading light, restful lighting and a USB outlet.

When will the pods be available?

Air NZ has announced that the economy Skynest will launch on popular ultra-long-haul flights in September 2024. The first two flights to house the upgrade will be the Auckland to New York and Auckland to Chicago routes (which come in at about 16 and 15 hours respectively).

What else is onboard the aircraft?

Other aspects of the ‘Cabin of Possibility’ have been designed to emphasise a sense of calm and rest, says Leanne Geraghty.

In the re-fitted Dreamliners, “everything we do onboard is to help create a sense of calm – from the lighting and sleep ritual including sleepy teas and balms, to the healthier food choices and breathable fabrics. Meditative onscreen content, Zentertainment, will also help customers unwind and get ready for rest.”

The innovative cabins scored Air New Zealand a place as a finalist in the Crystal Cabins 2023. More details will likely be revealed before the launch next year – where the sleep pod concept will be put to the test.