Plane privacy: Skyted masks for quiet calls were lauded by the design awards as use of wi-fi and WhatsApp increases on planes. Photo / Crystal Cabins

Plane privacy: Skyted masks for quiet calls were lauded by the design awards as use of wi-fi and WhatsApp increases on planes. Photo / Crystal Cabins

While the cutting-edge of aeronautical engineering is all about flying further with more efficiency, long-haul is also on the mind of designers inside plane cabins.

The international airline design awards the Crystal Cabins 2023 have released their short list of future-facing cabin designs. With more of us spending longer in the air, with the return of international travel, entries come from those devising new ways to travel with more comfort, safety and novelty.

21 finalists have been picked from airlines, engineers and students whose work highlights an exciting direction for air travel.

In some cases finalists are designing solutions to problems you might not have known you had. Designs to improve passenger experience include a wi-fi powered ‘face mask’ designed to dampen the sound of a passenger’s calls. It’s essentially a high-tech gag for blabby travellers, responding to the rise of inflight wi-fi and video calls.

That’s a good thing because this year’s cabin concepts are all about shuteye on long flights.

Air New Zealand's Skynest is in the running for the Crystal Cabin design awards. flight Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand’s much anticipated Skynest is in contention for top Cabin Concept. The economy-class bunk beds are something that stand out from the rest of the seating concepts - quite literally. The bookable pods designed to hold six passengers aim to be in Air NZ’s 787 Dreamliners flying to the US by the end of next year.

It’s not just passengers who are hoping for an upgrade in sleeping arrangements. Diehl Aviation is also in the running with a fold-out crew-rest compartment. These fold into the bulkhead to keep attendants refreshed and alert as flights approach the 20 hours mark.

A fold-out crew-rest compartment by Diehl Aviation. Photo / Supplied, Crystal Cabins

Although the Skynest pods have generated a lot of buzz, Air NZ can’t rest on its laurels.

Lufthansa’s Allegris system is a modular seating system designed to give passengers the choice to pre-book a preferred seating arrangement. With 14 seat options, across four travel classes, business passengers can decide if they want privacy of a flying office space or remove a partition to create flying double bed.

There’s even a family configuration with accommodation for a bassinet cot.

Adient Aerospace's cabin lighting concept. Photo / Supplied, Crystal Cabin Awards

In other categories the systems and materials award is hotly contended by noise dampening and honeycomb materials from Collins Aerospace to isolate engine noise and quieten the sound of other passengers.

The most unusual-looking inclusion has to be Skyted’s high-tech muzzle. While travellers have grown accustomed to facemasks on planes for hygiene, this one is for personal privacy. It’s got the approval of Airbus’s Development Lab and the EU Space Agency.

“The designers aim to combat increased cabin noise generated by future 5G connectivity in the aircraft cabin and the proliferation of video calls,” reads the awards brief.

There were plenty of futuristic designs that were considered a bit too far off to make the shortlist but earned an honourable mention. This included a concept for an “autonomous boarding platform” called Dovetail, which rolls passengers directly onto and off of an aircraft, and a “Smart View” screen technology that turns sections of the plane transparent.

Skyted, a personal mask for making private calls on planes. Photo / Crystal Cabin Awards

Air New Zealand said it had high hopes for its Skynest.

“There has been a huge amount of work that’s gone into the Skynest so the team are incredibly proud to be recognised against some of the bigger players out there in aviation,” said the airline’s chief customer and sales officer, Leanne Geraghty.

She said they are already counting the sleeps till the Crystal Cabins awards night on June 6, when the winners are announced during the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg.