Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Exploring South Korea with G Adventures ‘soloish’ tour

Nathan Limm
By
Multimedia Journalist – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

From Seoul to Busan, a whirlwind G Adventures tour is one great way to see South Korea. Photo / Korea Tourism

From Seoul to Busan, a whirlwind G Adventures tour is one great way to see South Korea. Photo / Korea Tourism

From martial arts classes to sampling live octopus, a whirlwind G Adventures tour through South Korea leaves few senses untested, writes Nathan Limm.

“Annyeonghasyo. Juseyo, er, that?”

The Korean waitress flashes a friendly smile at my abysmal attempt to order food on a bustling side street during my first day

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel