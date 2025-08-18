On Monday, he is expected to reveal the full amount, which should be well into the millions.

The court will decide what Qantas must pay on top of the A$120m compensation fund that is now in the process of being administered to workers. Photo / NewsWire

The Federal Court earlier found that Qantas had acted against protections in the Fair Work Act in its outsourcing and was partly motivated by a desire to prevent industrial action.

The airline appealed the decision to the full bench of the Federal Court and later the High Court, both of which were unsuccessful.

After losing the appeal, the Transport Workers’ Union (TWU) and Qantas went to mediation to determine how much Qantas would have to pay the outsourced workers for economic losses linked to lost wages.

TWU secretary Michael Kaine told media before the hearing the airline’s decision to get rid of a “loyal workforce” was “appalling” and the “biggest case of illegal sackings in Australian corporate history”.

“The penalty to Qantas must reflect this and send a message to every other company in Australia that you cannot sack your workers to prevent them from using their industrial rights,” Kaine said.

Meanwhile, Noel Hutley, SC told the court in May that Qantas should pay the maximum penalty given its decision was the “largest-ever instance of the contravention of the Fair Work Act”.

Hutley said Qantas was faced with an “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” during the pandemic to save more than A$100m per year by outsourcing workers and were driven by the “temptation of the potential to produce a massive profit”.

However, Qantas barrister Justin Gleeson, SC said any penalty close to the maximum would be “manifestly unfair”.

“Qantas has accepted the seriousness of its conduct,” Gleeson said.

“The court can and should impose a significant deterrent penalty. However, it is in effect a first contravention [of the Fair Work Act].”

On the first day of the hearing, Qantas people manager Catherine Walsh took the stand and issued an apology on the airline’s behalf.

“I want to reinforce that we are deeply sorry, and we apologise for the impact on the workers, the TWU, to the court for their time and to the family and friends that felt the impacts, we are deeply sorry,” Walsh said.

However, the airline was later criticised for failing to call Qantas chief executive Vanessa Hudson during the hearing, instead calling Walsh, who was not employed by Qantas at the time of the sackings.

“One would have thought if you were truly contrite, you would put someone in the witness box who was there at the relevant time,” Justice Lee said.

The TWU is seeking a large majority of the penalty and also argued affected workers should receive further compensation.

The funds may otherwise will go directly to the Commonwealth.