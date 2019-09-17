In his most recent remarks about the outlook for the global economy US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said: "It's murky out there."

Policymakers' rate decision on Wednesday (US time) comes at a difficult moment: economic data have been ambiguous and Fed officials have denied they are paying attention to President Donald Trump's demands for cuts as deep as 100 basis points.

But business investment is contracting, manufacturing is slowing and trade-related uncertainty is increasingly weighing on the Fed's decision-making.

READ MORE
Trump says Fed's 'boneheads' should slash interest rates below zero

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The central bank will publish new economic predictions

The impact of uncertainty

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mid-cycle adjustment?

Managing disagreement

Spike in oil prices

Difficult decision to make