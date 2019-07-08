A study of the employment information of thousands of Huawei staff has revealed deeper links with the Chinese military and intelligence apparatus than those previously acknowledged by China's biggest telecom equipment maker.

The findings are likely to add fuel to the debate among governments around the world over whether to block Huawei's gear from the rollout of 5G telecoms networks for security reasons.

The research was conducted by Christopher Balding, a professor at Fulbright University Vietnam, and researchers at the Henry Jackson Society, a UK think-tank. Trawling through a database of leaked Chinese CVs, they found Huawei employees who appeared

