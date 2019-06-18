COMMENT:

Struggling UK government contractor Kier has developed a fine sideline in producing kitchen sinks.

The group's new chief executive kicked off this month with a warning-laden statement that several analysts described as "kitchen sinking" — a British term for the tactic new management teams often employ of getting all the bad news out at once.

In Kier's case, though, it turned out that there was more to come. On Monday the company announced job cuts, asset sales and a two-year suspension of its dividend. Cue an 18 per cent drop in the share price to a new low.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A

Related articles: