Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

China's 'Godfather of education' faces existential test

6 minutes to read
Yu Minhong, founder and chairman of New Oriental Education. Photo / Getty Images

Yu Minhong, founder and chairman of New Oriental Education. Photo / Getty Images

Financial Times
By: Sun Yu and Edward White

When he is an old man in a wheelchair, Yu Minhong once said, he wants to roll himself into the classroom to tell students: "I'm the founder of this university."

Today, however, the 58-year-old "Godfather"

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.