Business

Analysis: How the radical US corporate tax plan would work

6 minutes to read
The Biden administration's proposals would result in US-based companies paying more tax. Photo / AP

Financial Times
By: Chris Giles

For decades the international corporate tax system has irritated almost everyone — apart from shareholders of the world's largest multinationals and countries with low tax rates.

As companies' share of profits in the global economy

