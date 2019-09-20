Facing wealthy rivals and rising debt, the streaming service is beginning to look vulnerable

On a sunny midsummer weekend in Los Angeles, Netflix turned the Santa Monica Pier — one of the city's busiest tourist destinations — into a three-dimensional marketing blitz, transforming it into the fictional 1980s Indiana town where its hit show Stranger Things is set. The 110-year-old structures were dressed up to mimic the show's location; the Ferris wheel was flashing eerie red lights over the Pacific Ocean. The night before, there had been a full marching band for a lavish premiere party.

The marketing push illustrated

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.