Digital companies such as Facebook and Google will soon have to pay taxes regardless of their physical presence or measured profits in a country after G20 finance ministers agreed to accelerate a radical shake-up of cross-border corporate tax.

In a communiqué issued after their meeting in Fukuoka, Japan, finance ministers from the world's largest economies said they aimed to agree on new rules "by 2020". But there are still big differences to resolve, with the US, home to most of the world's digital giants, opposed to rules that treat digital companies differently to others.

Read more:
Google,

Related articles: