Clubs in English football's top tier have splashed out more than £1.4 billion ($2.6 billion) on new players ahead of this season.

When Manchester United agreed an £80m ($149m) deal to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City last week, many football fans and pundits winced at the enormous price — a world-record fee for a defender.

The signing kicked off a frenzied final few days of dealmaking among English Premier League clubs before its summer transfer window — a three-month period when teams can acquire players — came to a close on Thursday afternoon ahead of the season's start on

