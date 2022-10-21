Fall-apart-tender lamb shoulder. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Have you ever noticed, when you've been invited to someone's house for dinner, that whether you have a good time or not is very much determined by how relaxed your hosts are, and whether the stage has been set for you to relax and enjoy yourself?

If, when you turn up, there is nothing to indicate that you are expected — no glasses out for drinks and nibbles, no music, no candles or flowers — and no sign of a table set ready to eat at — you almost want to ask if you've come on the wrong night (which can happen).

Even worse is if the atmosphere is fraught and the person in charge of cooking is freaking out that what they are planning to serve will be a disaster. You need to remember that your home is not a restaurant. When you invite people over for a meal, it's not about performance and wowing people with clever culinary tricks. Plated entree, main and dessert for 12? I don't think so. Save all that drama to the pros. Remember, the higher the bar, the further you can fall.

I used to love the adrenalin-rush of pulling everything together at the very last minute. But not anymore. It's stress that I don't need and no one else wants to see me go through.

Setting a fabulous table and getting a bit dressed up creates an instant sense of pizzazz for your evening. Polish up the silverware and the wine glasses, haul out granny's old china, and iron your favourite tablecloth and linen napkins.

Including an extra course, outside main and dessert (yes, you do need to serve dessert, even if it's chocolates), always makes a meal feel a bit special. You might like to start your meal with a big platter of ceviche, or slices of freshest raw fish dressed with a little soy sauce and sesame oil and garnished with thinly sliced radishes and microgreens. When the tomatoes stop being so hideously expensive I'll often opt for a caprese salad as a first course. Simply slice tomatoes on to a platter (ideally a mix of heritage varieties), tear over burrata or mozzarella, season with salt and pepper and drizzle over a good slug of the best olive oil you can lay your hands on. The last thing to go on before you serve, is a scatter of fresh basil leaves.

A platter of melon or grilled peaches, with mint and thinly shaved prosciutto is another super simple, timeless platter combination.

My friend Lois, who is a fabulous cook, often mixes things up with a cheese course before dessert, serving a big chunk of a yummy cheese with a simple green salad (dressed with a tangy Dijon vinaigrette), and a crusty baguette.

Feeling relaxed and enjoying a meal together at home is one of life's great pleasures. Soft lighting, cruisy music, convivial conversation, a comfortably warm room and simple good food … you'll never want to leave the table.

Fall-apart-tender lamb shoulder

Ready in about 4½ hours

Serves 8-10

This is so simple but always gets rave reviews. I like to use oyster shoulders as they are a lot less fatty and much easier to handle when it comes to carving (you just pull them apart with a couple of forks). Depending on your guests and what else you are serving, one oyster shoulder will serve 4-5 people.

Several large sprigs of thyme or rosemary

2 lamb oyster shoulders (bone in)

Salt and pepper

Per shoulder: 1 tsp each cumin seeds and coriander seeds

1 cup water

SPICED LEMON YOGHURT

1½ cups Greek-style yoghurt

½ tsp salt

1 tsp ground cumin

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Pomegranate seeds and coriander leaves, to garnish

Preheat oven to 150C or 140C fan bake.

Arrange herbs in a large dutch oven or deep-sided roasting dish and place lamb on top. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle over spices. Pour water around the meat, cover tightly with tin foil and then a lid and bake for 3½-4 hours (make sure the lamb is really well sealed). Remove cover and check for tenderness after 3½ hours — the lamb should give way under the press of a spoon or your fingers. If the top hasn't browned yet, increase heat to 200C and continue cooking until golden — another 15-20 minutes, adding a little more water to the dish if it has dried out.

While lamb cooks, make spiced lemon yoghurt by mixing yoghurt with salt, cumin and lemon juice.

Serve lamb with a bowl of the spiced lemon yoghurt and scatter over pomegranate seeds and coriander. Accompany with roast potatoes and salad.

Broccoli orange and almond salad. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Broccoli orange and almond salad

Ready in 20 minutes

Serves 8-10

At this time of year, juicy oranges make a great sub in for tomatoes in salads. This vibrant salad makes a stunning side dish or if you want to elevate to a main course for the non-meat eaters, toss through some fried halloumi.

2 heads broccoli, cut into florets

6 large handfuls watercress or baby spinach leaves

200g crunchy combo pea and lentil sprouts

1 cup edamame beans, thawed, optional

3 oranges, peeled and segmented

½ cup toasted pumpkin seeds

1 cup tamari roasted almonds, coarsely chopped

TANGY HONEY DRESSING

2 tsp honey

2 tsp Dijon mustard

3 Tbsp white wine vinegar

6 Tbsp neutral oil

½ clove garlic, crushed to a paste with ½ tsp salt

Ground black pepper, to taste

Cook broccoli in a pot of salted boiling water for 2 minutes, then drain, rinse under cold water to refresh and drain again well.

To make dressing, combine all ingredients in a small jar and shake to combine. Put to one side.

To make salad, combine blanched broccoli, watercress or spinach, sprouts, orange segments, pumpkin seeds and almonds in a bowl and toss to combine. When ready to serve, add dressing and toss gently.

Lemon and ginger icecream. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Lemon and gi​nger icecream



Ready in 30 minutes + freezing

Makes about 9 cups

You don't need an icecream-maker to produce this velvety dessert. The two secrets are using lots of sugar, which prevents ice crystals from forming, and whipping in lots of air so it's light and fluffy. Combining cream and yoghurt makes it lighter and tangier than using all cream, but if you prefer you can substitute cream for the yoghurt. Accompany with bottled fruit, such as apricots or plums.

1½ cups caster sugar

Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated

¾ cup lemon juice, strained

½ cup very finely chopped crystallised ginger

4 egg whites

1 cup cream

½ cup Greek-style yoghurt

Lemon zest, shredded, optional garnish

Combine sugar, lemon zest and juice and ginger in a medium pot and stir over a low heat until sugar has dissolved. Bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes.

While the syrup is simmering, whisk egg whites with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. On low speed, gradually add the hot syrup, then turn speed to high and beat until cool and mixture has formed a very thick meringue consistency (about 10 minutes).

In a large mixing bowl, whip the cream to soft peaks (you can use the same beaters, you don't need to wash them in between). Gently fold in the yoghurt, then mix in the beaten egg whites a little at a time, folding gently until evenly incorporated. Spoon into a freezer-proof container, cover and freeze for at least 6 hours. It will keep for 3-4 weeks in the freezer. Serve garnished with shredded lemon zest, if desired.

Match these with

by Yvonne Lorkin

(Fall-apart-tender lamb shoulder)

Carrick Bannockburn Central Otago Pinot Noir 2019 ($45)

This pinot noir is delicious, yet unusual in a couple of ways. Firstly it's unusual in that the 25-year-old certified organic vines that produce this wine grow on their own roots (instead of the common practice of using pest-resistant rootstock) and secondly, that it weighs in at 14 per cent alcohol, yet also manages to feel soothing, cooling and calm in the mouth. Scented with subtle florals, black tea and spice and showing soft cherry and tamarillo tones in the mouth, it cuddles up to this tender lamb shoulder like a cashmere cardigan.

carrick.co.nz

(Crunchy broccoli, orange and almond salad)

Yealands Reserve Hawke's Bay Chardonnay 2021 ($16)

Yealands' chief winemaker, Nat Christensen, has declared this wine one of her favourites and I'm like, "Girl, we besties now." Chardonnay is my go-to whenever I see almonds and citrus in a recipe, so prepare for layers of nectarine and grapefruity goodness stitched together with gentle, toasty oak and tonnes of fresh acidity. It's generously elegant, I love its peachy complexity and terrific tension and it's the perfect sip for this nutty, citrus-centric salad. I cannot state that loudly enough.

thegoodwine.co.nz

(Lemon and ginger icecream)

Zeffer Hazy Alcoholic Lemonade (6pk 330ml $25)

Icecream has paired perfectly with things in cans ever since the coffee stout float was invented. However, rather than it being a "mixer", the folk at Zeffer have gone and created something that you will want to enjoy as a standalone citrusy sip to enjoy alongside this gingery, lemony dessert. A creamy, complex base made from freshly squeezed, unfiltered Hawke's Bay lemons was fortified with a unique blend of spirits made from local apples and sauvignon blanc grapes. Those spirits are the repurposed by-product of Zeffer's 0 per cent cider and 0 per cent wine products, products that would otherwise go to waste. So you can wrap your sustainability chops around that excellent exercise and enjoy this delicious dessert combo.

zeffer.co.nz