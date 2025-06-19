On menus, yuzu has long been a favourite in modern Japanese restaurants – Masu, Cocoro and Azabu have all featured it in everything from sashimi dressings to cocktails. Cocoro’s chef Makoto Tokuyama has championed citrus-forward sauces for over a decade, layering them into raw dishes where balance is key. But its appeal now stretches beyond the confines of Japanese cuisine. Auckland bars are increasingly featuring the citrus in cocktails and it’s not unusual to see it on a contemporary restaurant menu.

So why the obsession? Partly, it’s the flavour – complex and grown-up without being sour in a harsh way. But it’s also the timing. As New Zealanders embrace more Asian-influenced flavours and continue their post-pandemic fascination with “elevated pantry staples”, yuzu hits the sweet spot. Premium, but still accessible. It offers a sense of global flavour without requiring long explanations or unfamiliar techniques.

The beauty of yuzu, though, is that it doesn’t require much to make an impact. Unlike other trend ingredients that demand commitment (see: miso caramel, truffle oil), a dash of yuzu juice is enough to transform a dish. A few drops in soy sauce turns it into ponzu. A splash in olive oil creates an instant salad dressing. It lifts mayonnaise, cuts through fatty meats, and turns an ordinary sorbet into something you might find on a tasting menu.

Try: Chef Peter Gordon’s tips for using yuzu

You don’t need much to start experimenting. A bottle of yuzu juice in the fridge can brighten salad dressings, perk up a G&T or lift a pan sauce. Stir a few drops into soy sauce, or add a splash to a vinaigrette. For the ambitious, yuzu curd or a yuzu olive oil cake are crowd-pleasers that taste more complex than they are. Even something as simple as yuzu marmalade on toast can feel like a small indulgence.

In Japan, yuzu has long been used not just for culinary purposes but medicinal and cultural ones. During the winter solstice, it’s tradition to bathe in hot water with whole yuzu fruits floating on the surface – a custom believed to ward off illness and promote health. While you may not find Kiwis climbing into citrus-scented tubs just yet, there’s no denying the fruit’s mystique adds to its appeal.

For now, yuzu remains a little bit niche – but that might be the secret to its charm. A citrus with an air of mystery.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including how to prep your barbecue for summer grilling, gourmet hacks for elevating budget ingredients and what toppings to choose for different crackers.