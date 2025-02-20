Topping crackers, on the other hand, are made to complement rather than overpower whatever is placed on them, such as those of Kiwi brand Rutherford & Meyer, a small producer with a 26-year history, now owned and operated by the second generation of the founding family. Douglas Williams, ANZ marketing manager, explains the role of a carrier cracker: “With subtler flavours, these types of crackers enhance and highlight the qualities of toppings, such as various cheeses”. The brand also produces fruit pastes designed to match different cheeses, to be used with their wafers or a crackers. Handily, “On each of our fruit pastes, we list some suitable cheese pairings,” Williams says.

The key to choosing the right cracker, he says, is first considering the purpose. “For entertaining or pairing with toppings, a carrier cracker is the ideal choice.” But within that category, there are still decisions to be made...

What goes with what?

Here is a general guide to some of the most common topping crackers and what works — and what doesn’t.

Water crackers: A traditional staple with naval origins, water crackers were originally made to be long-lasting for sailors at sea. Light, crisp, and neutral in flavour, they have remained a classic choice, particularly for cheese boards, as they let the toppings shine without interference.

Cream crackers: Denser than a water cracker and with a mild buttery flavour, cream crackers are a classic pairing for cheese and spreads. But they are also quite filling, making them a more substantial option compared to lighter varieties — if a cheeseboard is just for grazing, these might be a bit heavy and spoil an appetite. Great for an afternoon snack, though.

Wafer crackers: Thin and delicate, these crackers often have no, or subtle, seasoning, such as garlic or olive oil, making them a good choice for soft cheeses and dips. However, they may not hold up well with heavier toppings, as they can break easily. They’re commonly found on cheeseboards where the stars are the cheeses themselves.

Multigrain and whole grain crackers: Made with whole grains such as oats and quinoa, these crackers provide a fibre boost and are popular for healthier snacking. They pair well with robust cheeses such as aged cheddar and gouda but may not be ideal for very delicate cheeses, as the grainy texture can overpower them. They are also a good base for nut butters, hummus or avocado.

Seeded crackers: Packed with seeds such as chia, flax, or sesame, these crackers have a nutty crunch that pairs best with savoury toppings. They work well with bold cheeses such as blue cheese or sharp cheddar but might not be the best match for very mild or creamy cheeses, which can get lost against the seed-heavy texture. These crackers are also well-suited to snack-style toppings such as hummus, fresh tomatoes and basil, canned tuna, sauerkraut and cottage cheese. While they might not be a go-to for a traditional cheese board, they can work as an alternative option for guests who prefer a crunchier, tasty base.

Rice crackers: Made from puffed rice, these are a common gluten-free option, often found in both plain and flavoured varieties. Plain tends to be the best choice for a cheese board, as flavoured versions can clash with the toppings. Their light texture may not stand up well to heavier cheeses.

Are some crackers healthier than others?

From a health perspective, nutritionist Angela Berrill advises, “While it is recommended that most of our diet is made up of foods as close to what they are found in nature (many of which won’t carry a food label), packaged foods can also be nutritious, convenient, and affordable options.”

Seed and nut crackers with avocado is a tasty and nutritious snack treat. Picture / Babiche Martens

But, she says, if the health factor is a priority when choosing crackers, you should be looking for options which contain the least amount of salt, sugar and saturated fat and the most fibre per 100 grams. Also, keep an eye on the ingredients list. “Ingredients are listed in descending weight order, so look for crackers that include intact whole grains. That means the whole grain should still be visible in the product. Not only are whole grains packed with fibre, but they contain more vitamins and minerals too, compared to refined grains, like white flour,” she says.

Some whole grains to look for include whole oats, brown rice, barley, bulgur (cracked wheat), quinoa, millet and buckwheat.

Choosing crackers with these ingredients can provide additional nutritional benefits while still delivering flavour and texture.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including how to make the most of summer, from the best local produce to enjoy to how to pack and plan a picnic lunch.