Home / Lifestyle

Nut butters: How to choose the right one – and make them at home too

By Nikki Birrell
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Experimenting with making your own nut butter can be rewarding and cost-saving too. Photo / Babiche Martens

Nuts about nut butter? Nikki Birrell explains how to choose, use and make your own at home.

Nut butters have come a long way from the standard jar of peanut butter that most of us grew up with. From almond and cashew to hazelnut and even pistachio, these spreads are becoming a pantry essential for those looking to add both flavour and nutrition to their meals. But how do you choose the right nut butter, and can you make it at home?

Choosing the right nut butter

When it comes to selecting nut butters, the options can feel overwhelming. Each type of nut offers its own unique flavour profile and nutritional benefits. Almond butter is rich in vitamin E and magnesium, while cashew butter is creamier and packed with healthy fats. Hazelnut butter, often used in sweeter applications, offers a luxurious texture and subtle sweetness. For something a bit different, pistachio butter brings a vibrant green colour and a distinct, earthy taste.

The key when choosing nut butters is to read the label. Look for products with minimal ingredients – ideally just nuts and a pinch of salt. Many commercial brands add oils, sugars and other unnecessary additives, which can detract from both the flavour and the health benefits. If you’re looking for something more indulgent, some brands do offer flavoured versions, like chocolate almond butter or cinnamon cashew butter, but these should be seen more as treats than everyday staples.

How to use nut butter

Nut butters are incredibly versatile and can be used in both sweet and savoury dishes. For a quick and easy snack, spread almond or peanut butter on toast and top with sliced bananas or a drizzle of honey. They’re also perfect for smoothies, adding both creaminess and protein – try adding a spoonful of cashew butter to your morning green smoothie for a satisfying start to the day.

In savoury cooking, nut butters can be used to create rich, flavourful sauces. Peanut butter is a staple in satay sauce, which pairs beautifully with grilled chicken or vegetables. For something a little different, almond butter can be used to make a creamy salad dressing, while pistachio butter adds a gourmet touch to pasta dishes or roasted vegetables.

Make your own nut butter

Making nut butter at home is surprisingly simple, and the result is often fresher and more flavourful than store-bought options. All you need is a high-powered food processor and your choice of nuts. Roasting the nuts first will enhance their flavour and make them easier to blend. Simply process the nuts for about 10-15 minutes, scraping down the sides occasionally, until they form a smooth, creamy butter. You can add a pinch of salt or a touch of honey, depending on your taste.

For a twist, try making a mixed nut butter by blending almonds, cashews and hazelnuts together. Or, add spices like cinnamon or nutmeg for an extra layer of flavour.

All you need is a decent blender to whip up your own nut butters.
All you need is a decent blender to whip up your own nut butters.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the pantry items with the longest shelf lives, how to get the most out of vinegar, and whether spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge or pantry.

