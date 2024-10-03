Experimenting with making your own nut butter can be rewarding and cost-saving too. Photo / Babiche Martens

Nuts about nut butter? Nikki Birrell explains how to choose, use and make your own at home.

Nut butters have come a long way from the standard jar of peanut butter that most of us grew up with. From almond and cashew to hazelnut and even pistachio, these spreads are becoming a pantry essential for those looking to add both flavour and nutrition to their meals. But how do you choose the right nut butter, and can you make it at home?

Choosing the right nut butter

When it comes to selecting nut butters, the options can feel overwhelming. Each type of nut offers its own unique flavour profile and nutritional benefits. Almond butter is rich in vitamin E and magnesium, while cashew butter is creamier and packed with healthy fats. Hazelnut butter, often used in sweeter applications, offers a luxurious texture and subtle sweetness. For something a bit different, pistachio butter brings a vibrant green colour and a distinct, earthy taste.

The key when choosing nut butters is to read the label. Look for products with minimal ingredients – ideally just nuts and a pinch of salt. Many commercial brands add oils, sugars and other unnecessary additives, which can detract from both the flavour and the health benefits. If you’re looking for something more indulgent, some brands do offer flavoured versions, like chocolate almond butter or cinnamon cashew butter, but these should be seen more as treats than everyday staples.