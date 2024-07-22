Marmite can be stored in the pantry even after opening. Its high salt content acts as a natural preservative, making refrigeration unnecessary. Keeping Marmite in a cool, dark place ensures it remains spreadable and maintains its flavour.

Peanut butter can be stored in either the fridge or the pantry, depending on its type and your preference. Natural peanut butter, which contains no preservatives, should be refrigerated after opening to prevent the oils from going rancid. This type of peanut butter can harden in the fridge, so you may need to let it sit at room temperature before spreading. Commercial peanut butter, which often contains stabilisers and preservatives, can be stored in the pantry even after opening. However, if you prefer a firmer texture or the weather’s hot, you might choose to refrigerate it anyway.

Jam and preserves should be stored in the fridge once opened. The high sugar content in jam acts as a preservative, but refrigeration helps maintain its quality and extends its shelf life by preventing mould growth. Unopened jars of jam can be stored in a cool, dark pantry. After opening, it is best to keep them refrigerated and consume within six months for optimal freshness.

Sauces and condiments

Ketchup/tomato sauce should be stored in the fridge once opened. Although the high acidity and preservatives in ketchup can slow down bacterial growth, refrigeration helps maintain its quality and extends its shelf life. Unopened bottles can be stored in a cool, dark pantry, but after opening, it is best to keep ketchup refrigerated and use it within six months.

Mustard should be stored in the fridge once opened to maintain its flavour and extend its shelf life. The vinegar and other acidic components in mustard help preserve it, but refrigeration slows down potential bacterial growth. Unopened mustard can be stored in the pantry, but after opening it is best to refrigerate and use it within six months for optimal taste.

Relishes and pickles should typically be stored in the fridge once opened. The vinegar and other acidic components in these products help preserve them, but refrigeration ensures they remain safe and maintain their flavour. For unopened containers, a cool, dark pantry is suitable.

Soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauces, which have high salt content or natural preservatives, can often be stored in the pantry even after opening. However, refrigerating these items can help retain their flavour over time.

