Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Where to store your groceries: Do spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge or pantry?

By Nikki Birrell
4 mins to read
Ketchup and tomato sauce should be stored in one place: the fridge. Photo / Getty Images

Ketchup and tomato sauce should be stored in one place: the fridge. Photo / Getty Images

Should you refrigerate your tomato sauce and ketchup? What about Marmite? And chocolate? Proper storage of food items is essential not only for preserving their taste and texture, but for ensuring their longevity. Nikki Birrell explains where to put everything to make the most of it.

Common items such as chocolate, tomato sauce, peanut butter, jam and various condiments often raise questions about their appropriate storage. Understanding the reasoning behind these storage recommendations can help you keep your pantry and refrigerator organised and your food fresher for longer. We take a look at the most commonly questioned items.

Sweets and spreads

Chocolate should generally be stored in a cool, dry place such as a pantry. Storing chocolate in the fridge can lead to a phenomenon called sugar bloom, where condensation causes sugar to rise to the surface, creating a grainy texture. Chocolate can also absorb odours from other foods in the fridge and this can affect its taste. Ideally, chocolate should be kept at a temperature of 15-18C. However, when the room temperature exceeds 25C, refrigeration might be necessary to avoid melting. If that becomes necessary, place chocolate in an airtight container to minimise condensation and odour absorption.

Honey should be stored in the pantry. Refrigeration can cause honey to crystallise, making it difficult to use. Honey is naturally resistant to bacterial growth due to its low water content and high acidity, so it remains safe at room temperature. Store honey in a tightly sealed container in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Marmite can be stored in the pantry even after opening. Its high salt content acts as a natural preservative, making refrigeration unnecessary. Keeping Marmite in a cool, dark place ensures it remains spreadable and maintains its flavour.

Peanut butter can be stored in either the fridge or the pantry, depending on its type and your preference. Natural peanut butter, which contains no preservatives, should be refrigerated after opening to prevent the oils from going rancid. This type of peanut butter can harden in the fridge, so you may need to let it sit at room temperature before spreading. Commercial peanut butter, which often contains stabilisers and preservatives, can be stored in the pantry even after opening. However, if you prefer a firmer texture or the weather’s hot, you might choose to refrigerate it anyway.

Jam and preserves should be stored in the fridge once opened. The high sugar content in jam acts as a preservative, but refrigeration helps maintain its quality and extends its shelf life by preventing mould growth. Unopened jars of jam can be stored in a cool, dark pantry. After opening, it is best to keep them refrigerated and consume within six months for optimal freshness.

Sauces and condiments

Ketchup/tomato sauce should be stored in the fridge once opened. Although the high acidity and preservatives in ketchup can slow down bacterial growth, refrigeration helps maintain its quality and extends its shelf life. Unopened bottles can be stored in a cool, dark pantry, but after opening, it is best to keep ketchup refrigerated and use it within six months.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mustard should be stored in the fridge once opened to maintain its flavour and extend its shelf life. The vinegar and other acidic components in mustard help preserve it, but refrigeration slows down potential bacterial growth. Unopened mustard can be stored in the pantry, but after opening it is best to refrigerate and use it within six months for optimal taste.

Relishes and pickles should typically be stored in the fridge once opened. The vinegar and other acidic components in these products help preserve them, but refrigeration ensures they remain safe and maintain their flavour. For unopened containers, a cool, dark pantry is suitable.

Soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauces, which have high salt content or natural preservatives, can often be stored in the pantry even after opening. However, refrigerating these items can help retain their flavour over time.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. Fanatical about food and seeing the world, when not travelling, eating, cooking or writing about those — recent stories include making the most of mince, how to cook dried beans and a beginner’s guide to Mexico City — she likes bushwalks and tinkering with cocktail creations.


Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle