Should you refrigerate your tomato sauce and ketchup? What about Marmite? And chocolate? Proper storage of food items is essential not only for preserving their taste and texture, but for ensuring their longevity. Nikki Birrell explains where to put everything to make the most of it.
Common items such as chocolate, tomato sauce, peanut butter, jam and various condiments often raise questions about their appropriate storage. Understanding the reasoning behind these storage recommendations can help you keep your pantry and refrigerator organised and your food fresher for longer. We take a look at the most commonly questioned items.
Sweets and spreads
Chocolate should generally be stored in a cool, dry place such as a pantry. Storing chocolate in the fridge can lead to a phenomenon called sugar bloom, where condensation causes sugar to rise to the surface, creating a grainy texture. Chocolate can also absorb odours from other foods in the fridge and this can affect its taste. Ideally, chocolate should be kept at a temperature of 15-18C. However, when the room temperature exceeds 25C, refrigeration might be necessary to avoid melting. If that becomes necessary, place chocolate in an airtight container to minimise condensation and odour absorption.
Honey should be stored in the pantry. Refrigeration can cause honey to crystallise, making it difficult to use. Honey is naturally resistant to bacterial growth due to its low water content and high acidity, so it remains safe at room temperature. Store honey in a tightly sealed container in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.