Rice and legumes have a long shelf life and can be bought in bulk. Photo / Getty Images

With cost-of-living challenges and food getting expensive, canned food and long-life products can help your dollar stretch further. We’ve all experienced the frustration of tossing out mouldy or spoiled food, but with food prices as they are, it’s even more painful. So what can stay on the shelf without too much worry you need to use it up quickly? In a time when it’s especially important to ensure nothing goes to waste (household living costs increased 7 per cent last quarter), picking items that last simply makes “cents”.

The key to saving money on food lies in choosing items with long shelf lives and learning how to store them effectively to minimise waste. Here we help put together a shopping list and a few tips so you can get more bang for your buck.

What pantry staples last the longest?

Canned foods: See below for more on which canned goods last longest.

Rice: White rice, including arborio, jasmine and basmati varieties last indefinitely if stored in a vacuum-sealed or airtight container. Brown rice is different and has a shelf life of about six months — you can prolong this by storing in the fridge.

Honey: This sweet treat lasts forever if kept tightly closed in a cool area, even if it crystallises over time.

Sea salt: Due to its natural preservative qualities, sea salt lasts indefinitely, regardless of whether it’s opened or sealed. Unlike refined table salt, which might contain additives that can affect its shelf life, sea salt’s high mineral content and lack of moisture make it resistant to spoilage. However, proper storage in a cool, dry place away from moisture and contaminants can help maintain its quality over time.

Oil: Most olive oils can last up to two years from bottling, with extra virgin olive oil having a slightly shorter shelf life of up to 18 months. Dark-coloured bottles, such as amber or green, help to shield the oil from light and thus prolong its shelf life. However, if the oil is stored in a dark cupboard away from direct light, the colour of the bottle becomes less critical. Extra virgin coconut oil lasts forever because its natural antioxidants give it its indefinite shelf life.

Regarding opened bottles, once olive oil is exposed to air, it becomes more susceptible to oxidation, which can lead to rancidity over time — making that special bottle of olive oil go to waste. To mitigate this, it’s advisable to use up opened bottles of olive oil within a reasonable timeframe, typically within a few months to a year, depending on factors such as storage conditions and frequency of use.

Maple syrup: The shelf life of this sticky sweet stuff depends largely on its storage conditions. While it will keep for about a year in the pantry, it keeps indefinitely in the freezer.

Dried beans: Properly stored dried beans should be kept in a cool, dry and dark environment, ideally in airtight containers, to prevent moisture absorption, spoilage and loss of flavour and nutritional value. This helps maintain their quality and extends their shelf life for several years, although their taste and nutritional content may gradually decline over time.

Dry pasta is a pantry staple.

Dry pasta: Generally, dry pasta has a shelf life of two years, but as long as it doesn’t smell funny (egg pasta can go rancid), you can push this out to three. Once opened, It’s advisable to transfer it to a sealed container or resealable bag to protect it from moisture and air exposure. This helps prevent the pasta from becoming stale, absorbing odours or attracting pests.

Pure vanilla extract: Kept in a cool, dark cupboard, pure vanilla extract can last indefinitely.

Vinegar: Some vinegars will degrade over time and lose flavour in some circumstances, but generally you can keep them around for years before that happens — and they never really go “off”.

Long-life milk and milk powder: When stored in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and sealed tightly, long-life milk, typically treated with ultra-high temperature (UHT) pasteurisation, can last unopened for several months, while milk powder can last even longer — often up to a year or more. Once opened, both long-life milk and milk powder should be stored in airtight containers to maintain freshness and prevent moisture absorption. Check for signs of spoilage, such as unusual odours or changes in texture, before consumption.

What are the canned goods with most longevity?

Canned vegetables: Preserved mainly through pickling and lacking high acid content, these can keep for three to eight years.

Canned fish: Lasting three to six years, is a top choice for budget-conscious meal planning. Unlike fresh fish, which spoils quickly, canned fish provides a longer-lasting alternative packed with nutritional benefits.

Canned tomatoes: These typically maintain quality for one to two years due to their high sugar content and acidity levels.

Canned fruits: While relatively short compared with other canned goods, canned fruit still provides a significantly longer shelf life than fresh fruit at 18 months. It’s particularly useful for baking and can serve as a nutritious substitute.

Canned spaghetti and baked beans: These share a similar shelf life of one to two years, owing to their high sugar and acidity content. This places them among the shorter-lived canned items.

Canned soup: These usually have a robust shelf life of two to four years and are a practical choice for long-term storage. These soups offer quick, nutrient-rich meal solutions and can remain edible for up to five years depending on the variety.

Coconut milk and cream: When properly canned, coconut milk and cream can have a lengthy shelf life, typically ranging from two to five years. The high-fat content of coconut milk and cream helps to preserve them, making them suitable for long-term storage. However, it’s essential to check the expiry date on the cans and ensure they are stored in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Proper storage conditions can help maintain the quality and freshness of coconut milk and cream for an extended period.

Canned beans and legumes: Have an extended shelf life of three to six years due to their high sodium content.

Canned food can last a long time in a pantry, and can be more affordable. Photo / Getty Images

Canned meats: Spam, corned beef, and canned chicken boast an impressive shelf life of four to 10 years. These protein-rich options contain higher salt levels, enhancing their preservation. However, the addition of sauces can reduce their longevity.

Other money-saving tips

Proper storage: Use airtight containers for items like rice and beans to protect them from moisture and pests. When selecting airtight containers for storage, both plastic and glass options can be effective, but each has its advantages and considerations. Plastic containers are lightweight, durable and less prone to breakage, making them convenient for everyday use and transportation. However, some plastics may absorb odours or stain over time, especially if used for storing strongly flavoured foods. Look for BPA-free plastic containers to minimise potential health risks. Glass containers are non-porous and inert, which means they won’t absorb odours or leach chemicals into food. They are also transparent, allowing you to easily see the contents inside. Glass containers tend to be heavier and more fragile than plastic ones, but they are suitable for long-term storage and can often be safely used in the microwave, oven and dishwasher. Ultimately, the choice between plastic and glass containers depends on personal preference, budget and specific storage needs. For items like rice and beans, both plastic and glass containers can effectively protect them from moisture and pests when sealed properly.

Rotation: Practise first in, first out (FIFO) to ensure older items are used before newer ones to minimise waste.

Buy in bulk: Purchasing items like rice, beans, and pasta in bulk can often result in significant savings per unit.

Compare prices: Take the time to compare prices across brands and stores. Look out for sales and promotions on staple items. Remember to compare dollar per gram — this is the most accurate way to gauge value.

Plan meals: Create meal plans based on affordable ingredients and leftovers. This reduces food waste and ensures you make the most of what you have.

Grow your own: If possible, consider growing herbs or vegetables at home to supplement your meals with fresh produce (see our story here on how to grow things in your kitchen).

Shop seasonally: It’s better for the bank balance and for the planet.

Limit convenience foods: Pre-packaged and convenience foods are often more expensive. Cooking from scratch using basic ingredients is generally more economical. Cooking from scratch does take time, though, so why not do it in bulk and freeze batches, ready for when you need it? See our story about the best recipes to make in bulk and freeze here.

By stocking up on these long-lasting pantry items and adopting smart shopping strategies, you can effectively stretch your budget during tough times while enjoying nutritious and satisfying meals.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. Fanatical about food and seeing the world, when not travelling, eating, cooking, or writing about those — recent stories include making the most of mince, how to cook corned beef and alternatives to olive oil — she likes bushwalks and tinkering with cocktail creations.



