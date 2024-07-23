Vinegar 101: What to save on and when to splurge

Here we dissect some of the vinegars you’ll see on supermarket shelves, their uses and whether you need to splurge on one or if an inexpensive version will do.

White vinegar

Characteristics: Made from distilled grain alcohol. Clear, sharp, and acidic.

Uses: Ideal for pickling and cleaning. It has a strong, pungent flavour that can be overpowering in delicate dishes.

Save or splurge: Save. Its primary uses do not require a refined taste.

Apple cider vinegar

Characteristics: Produced from fermented apple juice. Amber coloured with a fruity, tart flavour.

Uses: Excellent for marinades, salad dressings and health tonics. It adds complexity to sauces and braises.

Save or splurge: Moderate. Middle-range brands often offer good quality at reasonable prices.

Red wine vinegar

Characteristics: Derived from red wine and often used in Mediterranean cuisine. Deep red, rich and tangy with a robust flavour.

Uses: Perfect for vinaigrettes, reductions and deglazing pans. Adds depth to stews and sauces.

Speciality: Cabernet sauvignon vinegar offers a deeper, more robust flavour profile. Ideal for gourmet salads and sophisticated sauces.

Save or splurge: Splurge on aged varieties for more nuanced flavour, but standard versions are also good for everyday cooking.

White wine vinegar

Characteristics: Derived from white wine, used in Mediterranean cuisine. Pale, mildly acidic with a subtle, fruity undertone.

Uses: Great for lighter dressings, sauces and delicate fish or chicken dishes.

Speciality: Chardonnay vinegar is a more refined white wine vinegar with a distinct, mellow flavour. Perfect for delicate vinaigrettes and seafood dishes.

Save or splurge: Moderate. Quality matters for more refined dishes.

Balsamic vinegar

Characteristics: Originating from Italy, it is made from reduced grape must and aged in wooden barrels. Dark, syrupy and complex with a balance of sweetness and acidity.

Uses: Drizzle over salads, roasted vegetables, meats and even desserts (for the higher-quality vinegars). Also used for making reductions.

Speciality: Traditional balsamic vinegar of modena (Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale): aged for 12-25 years or more, offering an unparalleled depth of flavour and complexity. Best used as a finishing touch

Save or splurge: Splurge on traditional aged balsamic for finishing dishes and desserts. Save on commercial grade for cooking and dressings.

Rice vinegar

Characteristics: Made from fermented rice and has a milder and sweeter taste compared with other types of vinegar. Clear-to-pale yellow, mild and slightly sweet.

Uses: Essential in Southeast and East Asian cuisines. Used in sushi, dressings and stir-fries. Adds a gentle tang without overpowering other flavours.

Save or splurge: Save. Even budget-friendly brands generally offer good quality.

Sherry vinegar

Characteristics: Made from sherry wine, it has a rich, nutty flavour and a complex aroma. It is often used in Spanish cuisine. Amber coloured, complex and slightly nutty.

Uses: Ideal for vinaigrettes, soups and marinades. Enhances the flavour of rich dishes like stews and roasts.

Speciality: Pedro ximenez sherry vinegar is made from sweet pedro ximenez grapes, offering a rich, raisin-like sweetness. Perfect for drizzling over roasted meats and vegetables.

Save or splurge: Splurge. Higher-quality sherry vinegar offers more depth and complexity.

Malt vinegar

Characteristics: Made from malted barley, it has a strong, distinctive flavour. Brown, robust and malty.

Uses: Traditional condiment for fish and chips, also used in pickling and marinades.

Speciality: Aged malt vinegar offers a smoother and more rounded flavour. Best for gourmet versions of traditional dishes.

Save or splurge: Save. Typically used as a condiment, so budget options are usually sufficient.

Black vinegar

Characteristics: Dark, rich, and smoky with a malty sweetness. It is usually made from rice, often glutinous, or sorghum, or a combination of those, and sometimes including wheat and millet. There are two types: unsweetened, which is typically used in cooking for its robust, smoky, and slightly acidic flavour. It adds depth to dishes without additional sweetness. And sweetened, which contains added sugar or sweet ingredients, resulting in a more complex flavour profile that balances acidity with sweetness. Often used in dipping sauces and glazes.

Uses: Essential in Chinese cuisine, particularly for braised dishes, dumpling dipping sauces, and noodle soups. Its deep flavour enhances marinades and stir-fries, adding complexity to rich, savoury dishes.

Speciality: Chinkiang vinegar: A well-known type of black vinegar from Zhenjiang, China, renowned for its balanced, smoky and slightly sweet flavour. Used extensively in traditional Chinese recipes and as a condiment.

Save or splurge: Moderate. While basic black vinegars are sufficient for general cooking, higher-quality Chinkiang vinegar can significantly enhance the flavour of authentic dishes.

General tips for using vinegar

Balancing flavours: Use vinegar to add acidity and balance richness in dishes. It can brighten up flavours and provide a counterpoint to sweetness and fat.

Cooking vs finishing: Use less-expensive vinegars for cooking, where their nuances might be lost and reserve pricier, more complex vinegars for finishing dishes where their flavours can shine.

Storage: Store vinegar in a cool, dark place. While it has a long shelf life, its flavour can degrade over time, especially for more delicate varieties.

Black vinegar makes for a delicious dipping sauce.

Splurge on champagne vinegar, available at speciality stores, for this decadent oyster dish.

