Vinegar 101: What to save on and when to splurge

Vinegar can be made from a range of sources, such as apples.
Nikki Birrell explains all the vinegar varieties, how to use them and when to splash out on a fancy bottle.
With so many vinegars on the supermarket shelves and recipes calling for particular types, what do you really need in your pantry and how can you make the most out of it?
By understanding the characteristics and best uses of various types of vinegar, including speciality varieties, you can make informed choices about when to save and when to invest, ensuring your dishes benefit from the right level of acidity and flavour complexity.
Vinegar is a sour-tasting liquid produced from the fermentation of ethanol by acetic acid bacteria. The ethanol used in vinegar production can come from a variety of sources, including fruits, grains and alcohol (such as wine and cider). The primary component of vinegar is acetic acid, which typically ranges from 4% to 8% by volume, giving vinegar its distinctive sharp flavour and acidic properties.
Vinegar serves several purposes: it is a popular culinary ingredient used for adding flavour to foods, preserving vegetables through pickling, and acting as a base for marinades and salad dressings. Beyond culinary uses, some vinegar is also valued for its cleaning and disinfecting properties due to its acidity.
Characteristics: Originating from Italy, it is made from reduced grape must and aged in wooden barrels. Dark, syrupy and complex with a balance of sweetness and acidity.
Uses: Drizzle over salads, roasted vegetables, meats and even desserts (for the higher-quality vinegars). Also used for making reductions.
Speciality: Traditional balsamic vinegar of modena (Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale): aged for 12-25 years or more, offering an unparalleled depth of flavour and complexity. Best used as a finishing touch
Save or splurge: Splurge on traditional aged balsamic for finishing dishes and desserts. Save on commercial grade for cooking and dressings.
Save or splurge: Save. Typically used as a condiment, so budget options are usually sufficient.
Black vinegar
Characteristics: Dark, rich, and smoky with a malty sweetness. It is usually made from rice, often glutinous, or sorghum, or a combination of those, and sometimes including wheat and millet. There are two types: unsweetened, which is typically used in cooking for its robust, smoky, and slightly acidic flavour. It adds depth to dishes without additional sweetness. And sweetened, which contains added sugar or sweet ingredients, resulting in a more complex flavour profile that balances acidity with sweetness. Often used in dipping sauces and glazes.
Uses: Essential in Chinese cuisine, particularly for braised dishes, dumpling dipping sauces, and noodle soups. Its deep flavour enhances marinades and stir-fries, adding complexity to rich, savoury dishes.
Speciality: Chinkiang vinegar: A well-known type of black vinegar from Zhenjiang, China, renowned for its balanced, smoky and slightly sweet flavour. Used extensively in traditional Chinese recipes and as a condiment.
Save or splurge: Moderate. While basic black vinegars are sufficient for general cooking, higher-quality Chinkiang vinegar can significantly enhance the flavour of authentic dishes.
