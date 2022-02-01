Chinese fried pork dumplings with black vinegar

Combine other ingredients and let rest while preparing the pastry.

With a small bowl of water nearby, take a few squares of pastry from the packet and keep remainder covered so they won't dry out.

Place a teaspoonful of the mixture on the pastry, moisten the edges with water and seal.

Choose a saucepan to sit the steamer on, and ¼ fill with water, bring to the boil.

Cut a round of baking paper to fit into the base of the steamer and place the dumplings on top in batches of four or so depending on size of steamer; two layers can be cooked at once. Steam for 10 minutes.

Heat a small amount of peanut oil in a frying pan and lightly fry dumplings in batches until crispy and golden,