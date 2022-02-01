Chinese fried pork dumplings with black vinegar

You'll also need a bamboo steamer and baking paper. Makes about 20.
Ingredients
|300 g
|Pork mince (Main)
|1 packet
|Wonton wrappers
|3 Tbsp
|Water chestnuts, drained and finely chopped
|1 tsp
|Sesame oil
|1 Tbsp
|Light soy sauce
|1 tsp
|Salt
|1
|Spring onion, finely chopped
|2 tsp
|Fresh ginger, finely chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Peanut oil
|½ cup
|Black vinegar
Directions
- Combine other ingredients and let rest while preparing the pastry.
- With a small bowl of water nearby, take a few squares of pastry from the packet and keep remainder covered so they won't dry out.
- Place a teaspoonful of the mixture on the pastry, moisten the edges with water and seal.
- Choose a saucepan to sit the steamer on, and ¼ fill with water, bring to the boil.
- Cut a round of baking paper to fit into the base of the steamer and place the dumplings on top in batches of four or so depending on size of steamer; two layers can be cooked at once. Steam for 10 minutes.
- Heat a small amount of peanut oil in a frying pan and lightly fry dumplings in batches until crispy and golden,
- Serve with small bowls of black vinegar for dipping.