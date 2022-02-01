Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Chinese fried pork dumplings with black vinegar

Chinese fried pork dumplings with black vinegar

Amanda Laird
By
Amanda Laird

Food writer

You'll also need a bamboo steamer and baking paper. Makes about 20.

Ingredients

300 gPork mince (Main)
1 packetWonton wrappers
3 TbspWater chestnuts, drained and finely chopped
1 tspSesame oil
1 TbspLight soy sauce
1 tspSalt
1Spring onion, finely chopped
2 tspFresh ginger, finely chopped
1 TbspPeanut oil
½ cupBlack vinegar

Directions

  1. Combine other ingredients and let rest while preparing the pastry.
  2. With a small bowl of water nearby, take a few squares of pastry from the packet and keep remainder covered so they won't dry out.
  3. Place a teaspoonful of the mixture on the pastry, moisten the edges with water and seal.
  4. Choose a saucepan to sit the steamer on, and ¼ fill with water, bring to the boil.
  5. Cut a round of baking paper to fit into the base of the steamer and place the dumplings on top in batches of four or so depending on size of steamer; two layers can be cooked at once. Steam for 10 minutes.
  6. Heat a small amount of peanut oil in a frying pan and lightly fry dumplings in batches until crispy and golden,
  7. Serve with small bowls of black vinegar for dipping.

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Salmon recipes
Eatwell

Salmon recipes

Quick Read

Super food, super flavour - salmon is both indulgent and healthy, delicious and filling

Avocado recipes
Eatwell

Avocado recipes

Quick Read

Discover our myriad ways to bake, whip, freeze and even fry one in our avocado collection

Recipes supplied by