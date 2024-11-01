Read more: An idyllic picnic - what to avoid, what to pack and recipe ideas.

Pack with care

Efficient packing can make all the difference when you’re setting up your picnic. Use airtight containers to keep food fresh and prevent leaks. Glass jars are great for salads or layered desserts as they’re not only portable but also eco-friendly. Wrap sandwiches in parchment paper to keep them intact and to avoid soggy bread.

It’s wise to pack everything you need in reverse order – what you’ll use last goes in first. This way, the items you’ll need immediately, like your blanket or drinks, are on top. A separate bag for rubbish and recyclables is also a good idea, helping to leave your picnic spot as beautiful as you found it.

Reusable cutlery, cups and plates reduce single-use plastic. Photo / 123RF

Finger foods are your friend

The best picnic foods are those that don’t require much assembly or cutlery. Finger foods like mini-quiches, stuffed pita pockets, or skewers with cherry tomatoes, cheese and olives are ideal. They’re easy to eat, shareable and don’t make a mess.

For a healthier option, pack fresh fruit that’s easy to manage, such as apple slices, grapes or a punnet of strawberries. Dips like hummus or guacamole, accompanied by vegetable sticks or crackers, also make excellent finger-friendly snacks that are light yet satisfying.

Salads that travel well

Not all salads hold up well during a picnic, but grain-based salads like couscous, quinoa, or pasta salads are perfect for outdoor dining. They don’t wilt and often taste better as the flavours meld over time. Opt for a simple vinaigrette dressing, as creamy dressings can spoil quickly if left in the heat.

Pack salads in jars or lidded containers and keep the dressing separate until just before serving to ensure the freshest taste. Layering ingredients also helps – start with the heavier items at the bottom and finish with the leafy greens on top.

Sweet treats that won’t melt

For desserts, choose options that can handle warmer temperatures without turning into a sticky mess. Brownies, cookies or fruit tarts make for great picnic desserts. They’re sturdy, easy to pack, and can be enjoyed without any fuss.

Alternatively, consider pre-slicing a loaf cake or making some fruit kebabs for a light and refreshing end to your meal. Avoid anything with lots of cream or chocolate that might melt in the sun.

A lovely loaf, like this sugarless banana version, travels well for a picnic. Photo / Babiche Martens

Drink smarter

When it comes to drinks, simplicity is best. Pre-mix beverages like iced tea, lemonade or even a non-alcoholic sangria in reusable bottles. This not only cuts down on waste but also ensures everyone has something refreshing to sip on.

For those who prefer something a little more spirited, a flask of cold-brew coffee or a chilled bottle of wine might hit the spot. Remember to bring cups and, if necessary, a bottle opener to avoid any last-minute scrambling.

Waste not, want not

Being mindful of waste is crucial when dining outdoors. Pack reusable cutlery, cups and plates to reduce single-use plastic. Cloth napkins are a sustainable option that also adds a touch of charm to your picnic setup. Bring a dedicated bag to collect any rubbish or food scraps, making it easy to leave the area clean.

A well-planned picnic can turn a simple outing into a memorable experience. With the right food, a touch of creativity and a nod to sustainability, you’ll be ready to enjoy the great outdoors in true picnic-perfect style.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the pantry items with the longest shelf lives, how to get the most out of vinegar, and whether spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge.