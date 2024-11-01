When it comes to picnics, a little bit of prep goes a long way. Photo / 123RF
Dust off the picnic basket, advises Nikki Birrell – it’s time to do some prep for some spot-on outdoor dining.
Spring’s arrival is a call to pack a basket, grab a blanket and head outdoors for a picnic. A well-planned picnic can be a delightful way to enjoy nature and good food, but it requires a bit of thought to ensure everything goes smoothly. From food safety to packing tips, here’s how to create a picnic spread that’s as practical as it is delicious.
Plan for food safety
Keeping food fresh and safe is key when dining outdoors. It’s important to pack perishables in a way that keeps them cool. Use an insulated cooler bag or a sturdy picnic basket with ice packs or frozen gel packs to maintain the temperature. Foods like dairy products, meats and anything with eggs should be kept chilled until you’re ready to eat.
If your picnic location is a bit of a hike from your car, try freezing water bottles or juice pouches the night before. They’ll act as extra ice packs, and by the time you arrive, they’ll be perfectly chilled drinks to enjoy.
Efficient packing can make all the difference when you’re setting up your picnic. Use airtight containers to keep food fresh and prevent leaks. Glass jars are great for salads or layered desserts as they’re not only portable but also eco-friendly. Wrap sandwiches in parchment paper to keep them intact and to avoid soggy bread.
It’s wise to pack everything you need in reverse order – what you’ll use last goes in first. This way, the items you’ll need immediately, like your blanket or drinks, are on top. A separate bag for rubbish and recyclables is also a good idea, helping to leave your picnic spot as beautiful as you found it.
Finger foods are your friend
The best picnic foods are those that don’t require much assembly or cutlery. Finger foods like mini-quiches, stuffed pita pockets, or skewers with cherry tomatoes, cheese and olives are ideal. They’re easy to eat, shareable and don’t make a mess.
For a healthier option, pack fresh fruit that’s easy to manage, such as apple slices, grapes or a punnet of strawberries. Dips like hummus or guacamole, accompanied by vegetable sticks or crackers, also make excellent finger-friendly snacks that are light yet satisfying.
Salads that travel well
Not all salads hold up well during a picnic, but grain-based salads like couscous, quinoa, or pasta salads are perfect for outdoor dining. They don’t wilt and often taste better as the flavours meld over time. Opt for a simple vinaigrette dressing, as creamy dressings can spoil quickly if left in the heat.
Pack salads in jars or lidded containers and keep the dressing separate until just before serving to ensure the freshest taste. Layering ingredients also helps – start with the heavier items at the bottom and finish with the leafy greens on top.
For desserts, choose options that can handle warmer temperatures without turning into a sticky mess. Brownies, cookies or fruit tarts make for great picnic desserts. They’re sturdy, easy to pack, and can be enjoyed without any fuss.
Alternatively, consider pre-slicing a loaf cake or making some fruit kebabs for a light and refreshing end to your meal. Avoid anything with lots of cream or chocolate that might melt in the sun.
Drink smarter
When it comes to drinks, simplicity is best. Pre-mix beverages like iced tea, lemonade or even a non-alcoholic sangria in reusable bottles. This not only cuts down on waste but also ensures everyone has something refreshing to sip on.
For those who prefer something a little more spirited, a flask of cold-brew coffee or a chilled bottle of wine might hit the spot. Remember to bring cups and, if necessary, a bottle opener to avoid any last-minute scrambling.
Waste not, want not
Being mindful of waste is crucial when dining outdoors. Pack reusable cutlery, cups and plates to reduce single-use plastic. Cloth napkins are a sustainable option that also adds a touch of charm to your picnic setup. Bring a dedicated bag to collect any rubbish or food scraps, making it easy to leave the area clean.
A well-planned picnic can turn a simple outing into a memorable experience. With the right food, a touch of creativity and a nod to sustainability, you’ll be ready to enjoy the great outdoors in true picnic-perfect style.