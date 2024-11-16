Chimichurri is a versatile contiment, great on both meat and veg.

Quick-pickles

Pickling is an easy way to add crunch and acidity to your dishes. Quick-pickling vegetables like onions, cucumbers, or radishes can enhance salads, sandwiches, and even tacos. A simple mix of vinegar, sugar, and salt can turn these veges into tangy bites that provide a delightful contrast to richer foods. The process is straightforward and the results are incredibly satisfying.

Spice blends

Spices can make or break a dish, but store-bought blends are often costly and contain unnecessary fillers. Creating your own spice blends at home allows you to play with different flavour profiles while saving money. Consider mixing up a batch of dukkah or za’atar to sprinkle over roasted vegetables, soups or salads. The toasty, nutty flavours of these blends add complexity and a touch of sophistication to your food, proving that a little seasoning can go a long way in the quest for gourmet dining.

An easy za’atar recipe

You can adjust the ratio of herbs depending on your preferences. Some versions also include ground cumin or coriander for additional depth. If you like more tanginess, increase the amount of sumac. Za’atar is versatile and can be sprinkled on flatbreads, mixed with olive oil for a dipping sauce, or used as a seasoning for meats, vegetables and salads.

2 Tbsp dried thyme

2 Tbsp sumac

1 Tbsp dried oregano or marjoram

1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds

1/2 tsp salt

Combine all ingredients and store in an airtight container. It will keep for several months in a cool, dry place.

Dukkah is an instant flavour injection. Photo / Babiche Martens

Infused oils

Try infusing oils with herbs, garlic or citrus – it is one of the simplest ways to add a touch of luxury to your cooking. These oils not only look beautiful but also act as a flavour enhancer, turning everyday dishes into something special. A drizzle of rosemary and garlic-infused olive oil over roasted potatoes or a hint of chilli oil on your pasta can change the entire flavour profile of a meal. Flavoured oils are like the finishing touch in a painting – subtle yet transformative.

The basic formula is either a cold infusion, where you simply add your chosen ingredients to the oil and let it sit in a sealed jar in a cool, dark place for 1-2 weeks. Shake the jar occasionally. This method works best for delicate flavours like herbs or citrus. Or use heat infusion for stronger flavours (such as garlic and chillies). Gently heat the oil and ingredients on low for 20-30 minutes, ensuring the oil doesn’t reach a high temperature (ideally below 60C). Strain the oil into a sterilised container once it’s cooled.

Store the oil in a clean, airtight glass bottle or jar. Keep it in the fridge to prolong freshness and use it within 1-2 weeks, especially for fresh herb and garlic infusions.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years.