Making your own condiments is cost effective and you can customise them to your personal taste. Photo / Babiche Martens
You can transform everyday meals with easy, affordable homemade condiments. Nikki Birrell shares her tips.
In the quest for exciting meals, the right condiments can make all the difference. They can add depth, freshness and a burst of flavour to even the simplest dishes without stretching your budget. By crafting your own salsas, pickles and spice blends, you can easily inject vibrant flavours into your meals. Not only are these homemade additions cost-effective, but they also allow you to customise tastes to your liking and use up ingredients you may already have on hand.
Chimichurri
We all know fresh herbs can elevate a dish, but they often end up wilting in the fridge before we get the chance to use them. Enter chimichurri – a punchy, herb-based sauce that can transform tired herbs into a vibrant, multipurpose condiment. Whether you’re spooning it over roasted veg, drizzling it on steak, or mixing it into a salad dressing, chimichurri brings a zesty freshness to every meal. The beauty of this sauce lies in its adaptability; you can use whatever herbs you have on hand, making it the perfect way to reduce waste and pack your meals with flavour.
Pickling is an easy way to add crunch and acidity to your dishes. Quick-pickling vegetables like onions, cucumbers, or radishes can enhance salads, sandwiches, and even tacos. A simple mix of vinegar, sugar, and salt can turn these veges into tangy bites that provide a delightful contrast to richer foods. The process is straightforward and the results are incredibly satisfying.
Spice blends
Spices can make or break a dish, but store-bought blends are often costly and contain unnecessary fillers. Creating your own spice blends at home allows you to play with different flavour profiles while saving money. Consider mixing up a batch of dukkah or za’atar to sprinkle over roasted vegetables, soups or salads. The toasty, nutty flavours of these blends add complexity and a touch of sophistication to your food, proving that a little seasoning can go a long way in the quest for gourmet dining.
An easy za’atar recipe
You can adjust the ratio of herbs depending on your preferences. Some versions also include ground cumin or coriander for additional depth. If you like more tanginess, increase the amount of sumac. Za’atar is versatile and can be sprinkled on flatbreads, mixed with olive oil for a dipping sauce, or used as a seasoning for meats, vegetables and salads.
Try infusing oils with herbs, garlic or citrus – it is one of the simplest ways to add a touch of luxury to your cooking. These oils not only look beautiful but also act as a flavour enhancer, turning everyday dishes into something special. A drizzle of rosemary and garlic-infused olive oil over roasted potatoes or a hint of chilli oil on your pasta can change the entire flavour profile of a meal. Flavoured oils are like the finishing touch in a painting – subtle yet transformative.
The basic formula is either a cold infusion, where you simply add your chosen ingredients to the oil and let it sit in a sealed jar in a cool, dark place for 1-2 weeks. Shake the jar occasionally. This method works best for delicate flavours like herbs or citrus. Or use heat infusion for stronger flavours (such as garlic and chillies). Gently heat the oil and ingredients on low for 20-30 minutes, ensuring the oil doesn’t reach a high temperature (ideally below 60C). Strain the oil into a sterilised container once it’s cooled.
Store the oil in a clean, airtight glass bottle or jar. Keep it in the fridge to prolong freshness and use it within 1-2 weeks, especially for fresh herb and garlic infusions.