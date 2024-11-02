Group similar items

Once you’ve cleared out the old, group your remaining items into categories. This could include grains, canned goods, spices and snacks. Use clear containers or bins to keep everything organised. Label them for easy access (this is where a label maker comes into its own). By grouping similar items, you’ll be able to find what you need quickly, which can save time during meal prep.

Grouping similar items helps you to keep track of what's where.

Choose healthier alternatives

As you reorganise, consider replacing any unhealthy staples with healthier alternatives. For example, swap out white rice for whole grains like quinoa or farro, and replace sugary snacks with nuts or dried fruits. This not only enhances the nutritional value of your pantry but also encourages healthier snacking habits.

Make room for seasonal produce

Spring is the season for fresh produce. Create space in your pantry for items that complement seasonal fruits and vegetables. For example, consider incorporating more legumes, which pair beautifully with spring greens and can serve as a great protein source in salads and grain bowls.

Meal prep strategies

One of the best ways to utilise your newly organised pantry is by planning your meals around the items you have. Take stock of what’s left and brainstorm recipes that utilise those ingredients. For instance, if you have canned beans and a variety of spices, you can prepare a hearty bean salad or a dip. This not only reduces waste but also fosters creativity in your cooking.

Establish a regular cleaning routine

To maintain your pantry’s organisation, set a schedule for regular clean-outs. Monthly or seasonal checks can help you keep track of what you have and ensure you’re using items before they expire. Make it a family activity – encourage everyone to participate, which can lead to a greater awareness of food choices.

Embrace the joy of cooking

With a clean and organised pantry, cooking becomes more enjoyable and less of a chore. You’ll be more likely to experiment with new recipes, incorporate fresh ingredients and feel confident in your cooking abilities. Plus, knowing exactly what you have on hand means less last-minute grocery shopping and a lower food bill.

Spring cleaning your pantry is not just about tidiness; it’s about creating a healthier, more efficient space for cooking. By discarding old items, organising your pantry and making room for seasonal produce, you’ll set yourself up for success in the kitchen. Embrace the freshness of spring and let it inspire your culinary adventures.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the pantry items with the longest shelf lives, how to get the most out of vinegar, and whether spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge.