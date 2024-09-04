What to look forward to on the produce shelves this spring

September marks the beginning of spring, with an exciting array of early-season vegetables making their way to the shelves.

Asparagus, a quintessential spring vegetable, is among the first to appear. Prized for its tender spears, asparagus is typically available from September through to December, but it’s at its best - and often most affordable - in early spring. New Zealand-grown asparagus is ideal for salads, stir-fries, or simply steamed with a drizzle of olive oil and lemon.

Another early arrival in September is broccoli, which remains available year-round but tends to be especially tender and flavourful in spring. Broccoli is also likely to be more reasonably priced as local supplies increase.

Spring also brings a fresh crop of spinach, perfect for light, nutritious meals. Spinach can be added to smoothies, sauteed as a side dish, or tossed into a salad for a pop of green.

October: Strawberries, courgettes, potatoes

By October, spring is in full bloom, and the produce selection broadens considerably. Strawberries start to appear in earnest, signalling the arrival of warm weather and the approach of summer. While strawberries can be expensive when they first appear, their prices typically drop as the season progresses, making them a sweet and affordable treat by mid to late spring. These juicy berries are perfect for desserts, smoothies or even salads for a sweet-tart contrast.

Courgettes also become widely available in October. Like broccoli, courgettes are available year-round but thrive in spring’s milder temperatures. Their delicate flavour and versatility make them a staple in springtime cooking, whether grilled, roasted, or spiralised into “zoodles”.

October is also the prime time for new potatoes. These small, waxy potatoes are ideal for boiling and are delicious simply dressed with butter and herbs. Their short growing season makes them a special spring treat.

November: Peas, beans, carrots, radishes

November is when spring produce truly shines. The market is flooded with an array of fresh vegetables and fruits, with many coming into peak season. Peas and beans are abundant, adding crisp, sweet flavours to a variety of dishes. Snap peas and broad beans, in particular, are seasonal favourites, ideal for fresh, spring-inspired salads or as a bright, green side dish.

Carrots and radishes, available throughout the year, are also at their best in spring. Radishes, in particular, are crisper and have a more delicate flavour, making them perfect for fresh salads or as a crunchy snack. Carrots take on a sweeter profile in spring, ideal for roasting or adding to vibrant slaws.

Year-round produce with a spring flourish: apples, avocados

Certain fruits and vegetables, such as apples and avocados, are available year-round but often reach peak flavour and lower prices in spring. New Zealand-grown apples are particularly crisp and sweet in spring, making them a fantastic option for both snacking and cooking. Avocados, which are available year-round, tend to become more abundant and affordable in spring as the local harvest peaks.

Spring in New Zealand is a time to embrace the abundance of fresh, local produce. Whether you’re planning a seasonal menu or simply looking to enjoy the freshest fruits and vegetables, the spring months offer a wealth of options.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the pantry items with the longest shelf lives, how to get the most out of vinegar, and whether spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge or pantry.