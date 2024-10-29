For a more substantial salad, consider heartier greens like kale, radicchio, or cos lettuce. These varieties add a bit more crunch and can stand up to heavier dressings without wilting. Mixing different types of greens will not only add variety in texture but also create a more visually appealing base.

Layer in some crunch

A key element in salad-making is contrast, and adding crunchy components is essential to achieve that satisfying bite.

Think beyond croutons – raw vegetables like cucumbers, radishes and capsicums bring a crisp texture and a burst of colour.

Nuts and seeds are another excellent choice; toasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, or sunflower seeds not only add crunch but also a dose of healthy fats.

For a more unexpected crunch, try adding fried shallots, crispy chickpeas, or even thin slices of raw fennel. The idea is to mix up the textures to keep each bite interesting.

Add some creaminess

Balancing out the crunch with creamy elements is what makes a salad feel complete. Ingredients like avocado, feta cheese, or soft-boiled eggs can add a rich, smooth texture. If you’re looking for a dairy-free option, try tossing in some silky tofu or a spoonful of hummus. These creamy components help to tie the other ingredients together, creating a more cohesive dish.

Consider flavour pairings

Flavour is king when it comes to salads, and spring ingredients are bursting with potential. One way to build complexity in your salad is by focusing on complementary flavours. Sweet elements like roasted beetroot or seasonal fruits such as strawberries or oranges pair beautifully with salty cheeses like feta or goat’s cheese.

For a touch of umami, add ingredients like olives, capers, semi-dried tomatoes or marinated artichokes. Fresh herbs like basil, mint or dill can also work wonders, lifting the overall flavour of the dish without overpowering it. The goal is to create a salad that surprises the palate with every bite.

Don’t forget the grains and proteins

To turn your salad into a satisfying main course, consider adding grains and proteins.

Whole grains like quinoa, farro or brown rice not only add bulk but also soak up the flavours of the dressing beautifully.

Proteins like grilled chicken, hot-smoked salmon or chickpeas make the salad more filling and provide a good dose of energy.

If you’re keen on a plant-based option, think about including roasted vegetables, beans or even marinated tofu. These ingredients help ensure your salad isn’t just an afterthought but the star of the meal.

Dress to impress

The dressing is what ties everything together, so it’s worth taking a moment to get it right.

A simple vinaigrette made from olive oil, vinegar (or lemon juice), mustard and a touch of honey can elevate your salad without overwhelming the fresh ingredients.

For creamier dressings, try a yoghurt-based dressing with herbs or a tahini-based sauce for a nutty kick.

To prevent your salad from becoming soggy, it’s best to dress it just before serving. You can also serve the dressing on the side, allowing your guests to add as much or as little as they like.

Colour is key

A great salad should be as beautiful as it is tasty. Think about the colours and shapes of your ingredients as you assemble the dish.

Bright pops of colour from cherry tomatoes, radishes, or edible flowers can make your salad look as fresh and lively as it tastes. Layering the ingredients in a clear bowl or platter can also add to the visual appeal, turning your salad into the centrepiece of your spring table.

Spring salads are all about celebrating the season’s best produce, balancing textures and playing with vibrant flavours. With a little attention to detail, you can turn a simple bowl of greens into a feast for both the eyes and the taste buds.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including how to keep your herbs fresh, what to do with all that asparagus, and the history behind Caesar salads.