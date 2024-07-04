Advertisement
Caesar Centenary: What’s the story behind the famous salad?

By Nikki Birrell
4 mins to read
London's Chiltern Firehouse's Caesar salad is a picture of sophisticated restraint. Picture / Peden & Munk

The classic Caesar salad marks its 100th birthday on July 4 and to celebrate this beloved dish we delve into its past, its evolution and all the ways we like to enjoy it today.

The Caesar salad, an ubiquitous item on menus worldwide, boasts a history entwined with culinary innovation and cultural adaptation. Contrary to popular belief, its origins do not trace back to ancient Rome and have nothing to do with Julius Caesar, but rather to 1920s Mexico, where an Italian immigrant named Caesar Cardini is said to have crafted the first rendition of this now-iconic dish.

Cardini, a restaurateur in Tijuana, faced a sudden influx of patrons during the Fourth of July weekend in 1924. With supplies running low, he purportedly (according to his daughter) improvised a salad using the ingredients he had on hand: Romaine lettuce, garlic, croutons, parmesan cheese, olive oil, raw egg yolks and Worcestershire sauce. The resulting creation was an immediate sensation, captivating diners with its simplicity and bold flavours.

The Caesar salad’s popularity surged beyond the borders of Tijuana as word of its deliciousness spread. Hollywood celebrities and international visitors flocked to Cardini’s restaurant to savour this novel concoction. Its fame then reached new heights when it was introduced to the United States.

Over the decades, the Caesar salad underwent numerous adaptations and interpretations, each reflecting the culinary sensibilities of different regions and chefs. In the 1940s, the addition of anchovies became a common variation, adding umami flavour to the dressing. Similarly, the incorporation of grilled chicken or shrimp transformed the salad into a heartier meal, catering to evolving dietary preferences.

The 1970s witnessed a surge in health consciousness, prompting chefs to explore lighter alternatives to traditional Caesar dressings laden with mayonnaise and raw eggs. Thus, variations featuring yogurt-based dressings or vinaigrettes emerged, appealing to health-conscious diners.

Here in New Zealand, the Caesar salad found a receptive audience. Kiwi chefs embraced the versatility of the dish, experimenting with local ingredients such as avocado, kiwifruit and smoked seafood.

The Caesar salad’s enduring appeal lies in its ability to adapt to changing tastes and culinary trends while retaining its core elements of crisp lettuce, savoury dressing and, all importantly, crunchy croutons.

In contemporary culinary contexts, a classic Caesar salad typically consists of the following components:

  • Romaine lettuce (or cos): Crisp, whole leaves of romaine lettuce are the base of the salad. The leaves are usually washed, dried, and torn or chopped into bite-sized pieces.
  • Caesar dressing: A creamy dressing made with ingredients such as mayonnaise, grated Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Anchovy paste or anchovy fillets are often included to impart the classic umami flavour.
  • Croutons: Small squares or cubes of toasted bread, typically made from baguette or another rustic bread. Croutons add crunch and texture to the salad. For a gluten-free version, you could substitute roasted chickpeas or crispy roasted potato cubes.
  • Parmesan cheese: Finely grated or shaved parmesan cheese is sprinkled over the salad to add a salty, nutty flavour.
  • Optional extras: Bacon and hard-boiled egg are some of the most common additions. Chicken, cherry tomatoes, prawns and avocado slices are also fairly common.

Today, the Caesar salad continues to lure taste buds across the globe, transcending borders and generations with its timeless appeal. Whether enjoyed as a light lunch, a side dish, or a main course, it remains a beloved staple on menus worldwide. In a culinary landscape characterised by fleeting trends and fads, the Caesar salad stands as a beacon of gastronomic excellence, embodying the simple yet profound pleasure of good food shared with good company.

Caesar salad recipes

The Caesar salad’s enduring appeal lies in its ability to adapt to trends but retain its base ingredients. Photo / Babiche Martens
Chargrilled Caesar salad recipe

Pacific Caesar salad with avocado and lime aioli

Skinned salmon is a delicious addition to a Caesar salad. Photo / Babiche Martens
Crispy skinned salmon Caesar recipe

Chiltern Firehouse’s Caesar salad recipe

