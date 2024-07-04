Caesar Centenary: What’s the story behind the famous salad?

London's Chiltern Firehouse's Caesar salad is a picture of sophisticated restraint. Picture / Peden & Munk

The classic Caesar salad marks its 100th birthday on July 4 and to celebrate this beloved dish we delve into its past, its evolution and all the ways we like to enjoy it today.

The Caesar salad, an ubiquitous item on menus worldwide, boasts a history entwined with culinary innovation and cultural adaptation. Contrary to popular belief, its origins do not trace back to ancient Rome and have nothing to do with Julius Caesar, but rather to 1920s Mexico, where an Italian immigrant named Caesar Cardini is said to have crafted the first rendition of this now-iconic dish.

Cardini, a restaurateur in Tijuana, faced a sudden influx of patrons during the Fourth of July weekend in 1924. With supplies running low, he purportedly (according to his daughter) improvised a salad using the ingredients he had on hand: Romaine lettuce, garlic, croutons, parmesan cheese, olive oil, raw egg yolks and Worcestershire sauce. The resulting creation was an immediate sensation, captivating diners with its simplicity and bold flavours.

The Caesar salad’s popularity surged beyond the borders of Tijuana as word of its deliciousness spread. Hollywood celebrities and international visitors flocked to Cardini’s restaurant to savour this novel concoction. Its fame then reached new heights when it was introduced to the United States.

Over the decades, the Caesar salad underwent numerous adaptations and interpretations, each reflecting the culinary sensibilities of different regions and chefs. In the 1940s, the addition of anchovies became a common variation, adding umami flavour to the dressing. Similarly, the incorporation of grilled chicken or shrimp transformed the salad into a heartier meal, catering to evolving dietary preferences.