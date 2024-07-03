Orzo has long been a staple in many traditional dishes in its country of origin, Italy. And like many other pasta variations, its ability to blend seamlessly into both warm and cold dishes has made it a favourite not just in Italy but around the globe.

In New Zealand, quality brands of orzo include De Cecco, Barilla, and San Remo, all of which are known for their consistent quality and availability in major supermarkets.

Cooking orzo

Cooking orzo is straightforward, akin to cooking other types of pasta. For the perfect texture, use a ratio of one cup of orzo to two cups of water or broth. Bring the liquid to a boil, add the orzo, and cook for about 8-10 minutes until al dente. Season the cooking water with salt to enhance the pasta’s flavour. For a richer taste, especially in soups or risottos, cooking orzo in chicken or vegetable broth can add an extra depth of flavour.

All the ways with orzo

Pasta style

Orzo can be an excellent substitute for traditional pasta shapes in many recipes. One popular dish is orzo risotto, or “orzotto”, a much quicker version than the traditional rice. To prepare orzotto, sauté finely chopped onions and garlic in olive oil, add the orzo, and toast slightly before gradually adding warm broth, stirring continuously. Finish with a handful of grated Parmesan cheese, a squeeze of lemon, and fresh herbs like parsley or basil. This dish is creamy and comforting, ideal for a quick weeknight dinner.

Salads

Orzo salads offer a refreshing yet filling option. A Mediterranean orzo salad combines cooked orzo with chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Toss with a dressing made of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper. But you can pretty much add whatever flavourings you like. Finely chopped parsley, red onion and dried figs with crumbled goat feta is a delicious all-season option.

Orzo bakes

Baked orzo dishes are hearty and perfect for feeding a crowd. A popular choice is a Greek-inspired orzo bake. Start by browning ground lamb or beef with onions and garlic, then stir in tomato paste, diced tomatoes and a mix of spices, such as cinnamon, oregano and allspice. Combine this mixture with cooked orzo and transfer to a baking dish. Top with crumbled feta cheese and bake until golden and bubbly. A comforting and aromatic dish.

Soup

Orzo is an excellent addition to soups, providing substance without overpowering the other ingredients. A classic example is chicken and orzo soup. Begin by sautéing onions, carrots, and celery in olive oil, then add chicken broth and bring to a boil. Stir in cooked shredded chicken and orzo and simmer until the orzo is tender. Finish with a handful of fresh spinach and a squeeze of lemon juice for brightness. This soup is nourishing and perfect for colder days.

Orzo’s versatility makes it a valuable ingredient in any kitchen. Whether used in a creamy orzotto, a refreshing salad, a comforting bake, or a hearty soup, this tiny pasta proves that big flavours can come in small packages.

Here are some orzo recipes to inspire a tiny-pasta dinner

Chicken, orzo and lemon soup recipe.

Salmon orzotto recipe.

Photo / Tamara West

Oven-baked butternut stuffed with rice, orzo lemon and herbs recipe.

Photo / Two Raw Sisters

Halloumi orzo traybake recipe.

Broad bean and mint risoni with crispy bacon and pinenuts recipe.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in publishing for nearly 20 years. Fanatical about food and seeing the world, when not travelling, eating, cooking or writing about those - recent stories include making the most of mince, how to cooked dried beans and a beginner’s guide to Mexico City - she likes bushwalks and tinkering with cocktail creations.



