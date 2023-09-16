Two Raw Sisters: Halloumi orzo traybake recipe

Halloumi orzo tray bake. Photo / Two Raw Sisters

Full of flavourful, vibrant everyday ingredients. We encourage you to swap and change the vegetables with what needs to be used in your fridge. We love serving this with a simple green salad of rocket, herbs and avocado chunks.

Halloumi orzo tray bake. Photo / Two Raw Sisters

Serves 4

1 eggplant, cut into pieces

1 leek, sliced widthways

1 red onion, diced

180g cherry tomatoes, cut in half

3 cloves garlic, crushed and roughly chopped

3 Tbsp oil

1 tsp sea salt

400g can of chopped tomatoes

¾ cup water

¾ cup orzo

250g halloumi (half cut into cubes and the other half grated)

To Serve:

½ cup herbs, such as basil or parsley, roughly chopped

2 Tbsp tahini

Preheat the oven to 220C.

Add the eggplant, leek, red onion, cherry tomatoes and garlic to a heat-proof dish or pan - we used a skillet. Drizzle over the oil and sprinkle over the sea salt. Toss everything together and place in the oven to cook for 30 minutes.

Remove the dish or pan from the oven and add the tinned tomatoes, water, orzo and halloumi cubes. Gently toss everything together then lastly sprinkle over the grated halloumi.

Place back into the oven to cook for another 20 minutes. Then, when the halloumi is golden and melted, remove from the oven.

Before serving, top the bake with herbs and drizzle over the tahini. Any leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to four days.

Two Raw Sisters - updated profile pic Aug 2023

Two Raw Sisters - Rosa and Margo Flanagan - are advocates for making plants the centrepiece of every plate. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters