Winter brings with it at least some happy news – an abundance of vibrant, nutrient-packed fruits that brighten the cold season. Citrus fruits like lemons, grapefruit, mandarins and limes are abundant and at their best. The winter harvest also includes kiwifruit and the fleeting appearance of tamarillos. Here we find out the unique benefits of each and how to incorporate them all into your daily diet.
Citrus fruits are the undeniable stars of the winter fruit scene. Lemons, with their tangy zest, not only add a bright flavour to dishes but also boast numerous health benefits. Rich in vitamin C, lemons bolster the immune system, an essential boost during the cold months when colds and flu are rampant. Lemons are also known for their detoxifying properties, aiding digestion and promoting clear skin. A simple way to incorporate lemons into your diet is by starting your day with a glass of warm lemon water, which can stimulate digestion and provide a refreshing start to the morning.
Grapefruits offer a perfect balance of sweet and tart. These fruits are packed with antioxidants, fibre and vitamins A and C, making them a powerhouse for maintaining good health. Grapefruits are particularly known for their role in supporting heart health by reducing cholesterol levels. Enjoying a half grapefruit for breakfast or adding its segments to a fresh salad can be a delightful way to take advantage of its health benefits.
Limes, often overshadowed by their citrus counterparts, are equally deserving of attention. These small, green fruits are packed with vitamin C and other antioxidants, which play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy immune system. Limes also have anti-inflammatory properties and can aid in iron absorption, which is particularly beneficial for those with iron-deficiency anaemia. Adding lime juice to your water or using it as a tangy dressing for salads and grilled vegetables can enhance both flavour and nutrition.