Preserving citrus fruits can help extend their lifespan and ensure you have a steady supply of their bright flavours throughout the winter. One effective method is to store them in the refrigerator, which can significantly slow down the ripening process. Ensure that the fruits are dry and place them in a perforated plastic bag or a mesh bag to allow for airflow. This can keep them fresh for up to three weeks.

Another excellent preservation technique is to freeze citrus fruits. You can freeze whole citrus fruits, zest, or juice. To freeze whole fruits, simply wash and dry them thoroughly before placing them in a freezer-safe bag. For zest and juice, you can grate the zest and squeeze the juice into ice cube trays, allowing you to have ready-to-use portions at any time.

Citrus fruits can also be preserved by making marmalades and curds, which can be stored for several months. These preserves capture the essence of the fruit and can be enjoyed on toast, in desserts, or as a flavourful addition to various dishes.

Kiwifruit, with its vibrant green flesh speckled with tiny black seeds, is another winter treasure. Known for its high vitamin C content, kiwifruit supports immune function and skin health. This fruit is also a good source of dietary fibre, which aids digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness. Incorporating kiwifruit into your diet can be as simple as adding it to your morning cereal or blending it into a smoothie for a nutrient-rich start to the day. The unique taste of kiwifruit also pairs well with other fruits in a fresh fruit salad.

Tamarillos, though less commonly known, are a delightful addition to the winter fruit repertoire. These egg-shaped fruits, also known as tree tomatoes, have a tangy flavour that is both sweet and slightly tarty. Tamarillos are rich in vitamins A, C, and E and are known for their antioxidant properties. They can be enjoyed fresh, added to fruit salads, or used in chutneys and sauces to add a unique flavour profile to dishes. Tamarillos also make an excellent topping for yoghurt or can be baked into desserts for a burst of tangy sweetness.

Incorporating these fruits into your daily diet can enhance your overall well-being and bring a touch of summer’s vitality to the coldest months. Embrace the season and explore the myriad ways these fruits can add flavour and nutrition to your meals.

