Lime Pickle Recipe

LIME PICKLE
Makes 3 cups
10-12 fresh limes
¼ cup sea salt
¼ cup oil (not olive)
½ onion, chopped finely
4 cloves garlic, crushed
1 Tbsp yellow mustard seeds
2 tsp grated fresh ginger
1½ tsp ground cumin
2 tsp ground coriander
¼ tsp chilli flakes
1 cup water
1¼ cups brown sugar
2 Tbsp white vinegar
1. Cut each lime into eight pieces and place into a large bowl. Toss through salt, cover and leave for up to two days to draw out juices. Stir a couple of times over the two days.
2. In a medium-sized pot warm oil. Add onion and garlic and cook for 3 or 4 minutes until softened. Add mustard seeds and cook for 1 minute. They will begin to pop.
3. Add ginger, cumin, coriander, and chilli and cook for 30 seconds. Add limes, water, sugar and vinegar.
4. Bring mixture slowly to a simmer. Cook for 20 minutes until the liquid has thickened.
5. Spoon into sterilised jars. This pickle is best after a month and will last up to 6 months.