Lime Pickle Recipe

LIME PICKLE

Makes 3 cups

10-12 fresh limes

¼ cup sea salt

¼ cup oil (not olive)

½ onion, chopped finely

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp yellow mustard seeds

2 tsp grated fresh ginger

1½ tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground coriander

¼ tsp chilli flakes

1 cup water

1¼ cups brown sugar

2 Tbsp white vinegar

1. Cut each lime into eight pieces and place into a large bowl. Toss through salt, cover and leave for up to two days to draw out juices. Stir a couple of times over the two days.

2. In a medium-sized pot warm oil. Add onion and garlic and cook for 3 or 4 minutes until softened. Add mustard seeds and cook for 1 minute. They will begin to pop.

3. Add ginger, cumin, coriander, and chilli and cook for 30 seconds. Add limes, water, sugar and vinegar.

4. Bring mixture slowly to a simmer. Cook for 20 minutes until the liquid has thickened.