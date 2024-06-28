How to bake flawless scones every time

Apple, cheddar and sage combine for an amazingly flavourful scone. Photo / Olivia Moore
Scones are a timeless treat, but achieving the perfect balance of lightness and fluffiness can be challenging. Whether you prefer classic sweet or savoury varieties, these tips will ensure scone success.
The charm of scones lies in their simplicity. A basic scone recipe requires only a handful of ingredients: flour, butter, sugar, baking powder, salt and milk. But achieving the perfect scone – light, fluffy and with a tender crumb – can be elusive.
These bready treats, a quintessential component of British teatime, are thought to have originated in Scotland - the first known ones made with oats and baked on a griddle. They gained popularity throughout Britain and Ireland, evolving into the scones we recognise today, often enjoyed with clotted cream and jam. But there are myriad variations now to sink your teeth into.
The first key to making successful scones at home is to use cold ingredients. Cold butter is crucial and should be cut into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse breadcrumbs. This creates pockets of steam during baking, resulting in flaky scones.
It’s also important not to overwork the dough; gentle handling preserves the delicate texture.
Secondly, the choice of raising agent matters. Self-raising flour can simplify the process, but a combination of plain flour and baking powder often yields better results. The general rule is to use about two teaspoons of baking powder per 225 grams of plain flour. For an extra lift, a pinch of bicarbonate of soda can be added.
Next, achieving the right consistency of the dough is key. The dough should be soft and slightly sticky but not overly wet. When patting it out, aim for a thickness of about 2.5 centimetres. Using a sharp cutter dipped in flour helps achieve clean cuts, allowing the scones to rise evenly.
The baking process is equally important. Preheat the oven to 220°C (200°C fan) and place the scones on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. For a golden top, brush the scones with milk or an egg wash before baking. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until they are well-risen and golden brown.
Scones are incredibly versatile and can be adapted to various tastes. For a classic sweet scone, raisins or currants can be added. For a savoury twist, cheese and herbs such as chives or thyme make excellent additions. Seasonal variations might include adding cranberries and orange zest for a festive touch, or fresh berries for a summer treat.
In contemporary culinary practices, scones have transcended traditional boundaries. Gluten-free and vegan versions have become popular, using alternative flours and plant-based ingredients. The method remains largely the same, ensuring everyone can enjoy this delightful baked good.
By following a few key principles – using cold ingredients, handling the dough gently, and baking at a high temperature – anyone can create fail-safe scones. Whether enjoyed plain, with traditional accompaniments, or given a modern twist, scones always create a sense of nostalgic comfort. And winter always becomes a bit brighter with hot scones slathered in butter.