How to bake flawless scones every time

Secondly, the choice of raising agent matters. Self-raising flour can simplify the process, but a combination of plain flour and baking powder often yields better results. The general rule is to use about two teaspoons of baking powder per 225 grams of plain flour. For an extra lift, a pinch of bicarbonate of soda can be added.

Next, achieving the right consistency of the dough is key. The dough should be soft and slightly sticky but not overly wet. When patting it out, aim for a thickness of about 2.5 centimetres. Using a sharp cutter dipped in flour helps achieve clean cuts, allowing the scones to rise evenly.

The baking process is equally important. Preheat the oven to 220°C (200°C fan) and place the scones on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. For a golden top, brush the scones with milk or an egg wash before baking. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until they are well-risen and golden brown.

Scones are incredibly versatile and can be adapted to various tastes. For a classic sweet scone, raisins or currants can be added. For a savoury twist, cheese and herbs such as chives or thyme make excellent additions. Seasonal variations might include adding cranberries and orange zest for a festive touch, or fresh berries for a summer treat.

In contemporary culinary practices, scones have transcended traditional boundaries. Gluten-free and vegan versions have become popular, using alternative flours and plant-based ingredients. The method remains largely the same, ensuring everyone can enjoy this delightful baked good.

By following a few key principles – using cold ingredients, handling the dough gently, and baking at a high temperature – anyone can create fail-safe scones. Whether enjoyed plain, with traditional accompaniments, or given a modern twist, scones always create a sense of nostalgic comfort. And winter always becomes a bit brighter with hot scones slathered in butter.

