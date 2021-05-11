Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Date puree scones

Date puree scones

Viva Recipes: Baking. Date Puree scones. 15 March 2019 New Zealand Herald Photograph by Babiche Martens

Angela Casley
By:

My weakness is a warm buttery scone with a good strong coffee. The aroma of baking scones is the perfect way to start the day. Having date puree in the fridge ready for such occasions is very handy. Try using it in a dressing or folding it through whipped cream to dollop on to a dessert.

Ingredients

1 cupdried dates
3 cupsflour
6 tspbaking powder
1orange, zest only
80gbutter, cut into cubes
1½ cupsmilk

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 200C. Lightly flour a baking tray.
  2. Soak the dates in boiling water for 20 minutes. Drain and puree or mash with a fork.
  3. Place the flour, baking powder and zest into a large bowl. Add the butter and using your fingertips rub together with the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs.
  4. Add the milk and combine gently with a knife. Tip on to a lightly floured bench. Divide in half. Press one half into a 20cm circle on your baking tray. Spread over the date puree. Press the remaining half into a 20cm circle and place on top of the dates. Gently press together, cut into wedges. Pull them slightly apart.
  5. Bake for 18 minutes until puffed and golden. Remove and cool slightly before enjoying dusted with icing sugar and a little orange zest to garnish.
  6. Serve with softened butter.

Collections you may like

Afternoon tea treats
Eatwell

Afternoon tea treats

Quick Read

Afternoon tea on the cards? This collection of baking classics will win the day.

Healthy rice salads
Eatwell

Healthy rice salads

Quick Read

Pack some nutrition into your workday lunchbox with this tasty textural collection.

Impressive cakes
Eatwell

Impressive cakes

Quick Read

Need to make an impression? These cakes all have the wow-factor.

Recipes supplied by