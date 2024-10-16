The science of food pairings: Why some flavours just work

In professional kitchens, chefs often use flavour pairing principles to build complex dishes. These principles aren’t random; they’re based on years of culinary tradition, science and experimentation. Some of the most popular flavour pairings, such as tomatoes and basil or pork and apple, work because they share complementary flavour compounds.

Sweet, salty, sour, bitter, umami

Much of flavour pairing boils down to how we balance the five primary tastes:

Sweet

Salty

Sour

Bitter

Umami

A well-rounded dish will balance these elements, creating depth and complexity. Sweet and salty for instance is a common combination because each taste enhances the other. Similarly, umami – the savoury taste found in foods like mushrooms, aged cheese and soy sauce – works brilliantly when paired with the sweetness of caramelised onions or the acidity of tomatoes.

One increasingly popular pairing is sweet with spicy. The heat from chillies can be tempered by the sweetness of fruits like mango, creating a balance that appeals to a broad range of palates. The contrast between the two stimulates different taste receptors, giving the pairing a more dynamic and exciting quality.

Umami-rich pairings: A savoury revelation

Umami is a key player in many successful flavour pairings. Foods such as tomatoes, seaweed and cured meats are rich in glutamates, which are responsible for umami’s deep savoury flavour. When paired with acidic or sweet ingredients, umami-rich foods create a more rounded and flavourful dish.

For example, the pairing of tomatoes with parmesan cheese works so well because both ingredients are umami powerhouses. The cheese’s creamy richness enhances the tomato’s acidity while the umami content intensifies the overall savoury experience.

To explore these pairings at home, try a dish such as this salmon with ginger and soy recipe. The umami depth of miso is beautifully balanced by the sweetness of honey and the zing of ginger. And this beetroot salad with rocket, macadamia, and goat’s cheese works well the earthiness and slight sweetness of the beetroot balanced by the creamy, tangy goat’s cheese, while the peppery notes from the rocket leaves add a fresh, sharp contrast and macadamia nuts a rich, buttery flavour and a crunchy texture. For a sweet and salty combination, consider making sea salt, truffle and pistachio truffles, where the bitterness of the chocolate is enhanced by just a touch of sea salt.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the pantry items with the longest shelf lives, how to get the most out of vinegar, and whether spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge or pantry.