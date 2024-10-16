The science of food pairings: Why some flavours just work

Some dishes simply taste better. Nikki Birrell explains why.
Have you ever wondered why certain flavour combinations hit all the right notes while others fall flat? Whether it’s the classic duo of sweet and salty or the unexpected harmony of something savoury with a hint of sweetness, there’s a science behind why some pairings are simply more satisfying. Understanding these dynamics can elevate your cooking, helping you create more balanced and interesting dishes.
Flavour chemistry: A delicate balance
At the heart of food pairing is chemistry – quite literally. Flavours come from volatile compounds that interact with our taste buds and olfactory senses. When complementary compounds come together, they create a harmony that enhances the eating experience. Take chocolate and sea salt for example. The salt enhances the sweetness of the chocolate while also intensifying its bitterness, creating a more complex and satisfying flavour profile.
On the other hand, pairings that clash tend to have conflicting compounds, which is why not all combinations work. For instance, pairing citrus fruits like lemon with tannic red wine can create an unpleasant, astringent taste, as the acidity in the lemon accentuates the bitterness of the tannins. Similarly, mixing oily fish such as mackerel with strong dairy flavours, like cheese, can result in a heavy, overpowering dish that feels unbalanced.